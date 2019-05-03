Eagles defeat Chiefs, raise funds

× Beekmantown’s Jillian Martin had a double in the Eagles win over Saranac Thursday.

BEEKMANTOWN | Beekmantown scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning before holding on for an 8-5 win over Saranac Thursday.

Beekmantown coach Kate Duprey said the game and day had extra meaning.

“We also held a fundraiser in memory of Beekmantown student Zander LaDuke,” she said. “We were able to raise approximately $1,000 and will present that to Zander’s family this coming Saturday, May 4, at a benefit to be held at the VFW in Beekmantown from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Last week we dropped a heart breaker in extra innings up in Saranac, so it was nice to see our girls bounce from that tough loss and get the win Thursday,” said coach Kate Duprey. “Saranac can never be taken lightly. Saranac’s Coach Sam Campbell always does a great job preparing his squad. Saranac was very solid defensively and Payton Couture made some great defensive plays at shortstop.”

Aleyah Lafountain got the win in the circle, scattering eight hits over seven innings, while Emma McCasland supplied the offensive power with a pair of homeruns and three RBI.

“We made a few mental mistakes today but played well enough to get a big win,” Duprey said.

McCasland finished with a trio of hits, while Brooke Ruest (double) and Sophie King each had two. Jillian Martin added a double.

Olivia Davis and Sam Wells had two-hit nights for the Chiefs, while Wells and Tori Wells had doubles.

PANTHERS NO-HIT EAGLES

Shawna McIntosh did not allow a hit over seven innings as the Crown Point Panthers scored a 23-2 win over Chazy Thursday.

McIntosh recorded 19 of the 21 outs via strikeout, while the offensive attack was led by a trio of hits each for Cassie Ashe, Eleanor Harmon and Sydney Gould.

Emily DuFour-Woznicki went the distance for the Eagles in the circle.

INDIANS WIN IN EXTRAS OVER SENTINELS

Peru scored six times in the top of the eighth inning and held Ticonderoga scoreless in the bottom half to record a 13-7, extra-innings win Thursday.

The Indians jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Ticonderoga scored three in the third and one in the fifth to level the score. Both teams then scored three times in the seventh to send the game into extras.

Bri Brousseau finished a homerun shy of the cycle, connecting on a single, double and triple and driving in a pair for the Indians. Kayleigh Jackson and Allie Beattie also had doubles in the win, while Emily Beattie went the distance in the circle, scattering nine hits over eight innings.

Karyssa Alkinburgh had the big hit for the Sentinels, a bases clearing double in the third inning to spark the Ticonderoga offense.

PATS RALLY AGAINST VIKINGS

AuSable Valley scored 13 times over their finals three at-bats to score a 14-8 win over Moriah Thursday.

The Vikings held a 7-1 lead heading into the fifth, when the Patriots scored three times in the inning and Moriah once for an 8-4 Viking lead. The Patriots then erupted for a six-run sixth to take the lead, followed by adding four insurance runs in the seventh.

Emma Prentiss had a pair of hits for the Patriots, while Madison Campbell came on in relief to earn the pitching win.

Emma Hayes had three of the Vikings eight hits, while Emily Gangi added two.

BOLTON/SCHROON DEFEATS GRIFFINS

Bolton/Schroon Lake scored four times in the top of the first and seven more times in the middle innings en route to a 13-8 win over the ELW Griffins Thursday.

Harley Macri led the Bolton/Schroon Lake offense with a pair of hits, including a homerun, and three RBI as Lily Slyman recorded the win in the circle.

Analise Burdo connected on a homerun for the Griffins, while Kaeli Brack had a double.