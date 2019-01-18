Eagles defeat Warriors in final regular season matchup

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Ella King drives to the basket for Westport against Willsboro Thursday in the final regular season meeting between the two schools as Westport will merge with ELCS next year. King had 13 rebounds in the Eagles win. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Nathanael LePage Northern Adirondack forward Kira Labarge splips through the defense of Plattsburgh’s Jasmine King and Abbi Crahan on her way to the basket in the Bobcats’ victory over the Hornets at Plattsburgh High School. Prev Next

WESTPORT | The first half of the finale to one of the greatest MVAC rivalry series took place Thursday, as the Willsboro girls basketball team traveled to Westport one final time, where the Eagles scored a 44-20 victory over the Warriors.

Willsboro was in the game through much of the opening half, trailing 16-10 at the break. The Eagles then clamped down defensively, shutting out the Warriors in the third quarter while building their lead to 31-10.

Rachel Storey found her range from outside in the second half, connecting on a pair of three-pointers to scored a game-high 15 points while pulling down 11 rebounds. Ella King added 8 points and 13 rebounds, while Abbey Schwoebel scored 13 points, Kaeli Brack 7 and Annette Stephens 1.

From the free throw line, the Eagles held a 13-1 advantage in successful attempts as Storey led the way with five foul shots made.

For the Warriors, Kaili Bourdeau scored 10 points with Malina Lawrence adding 7, Samantha Harrison 2 and Olivia Politi 1.

BOBCATS SCORE INTER-DIVISIONAL WIN

Northern Adirondack outscored Plattsburgh High 24-17 in the second half to earn a 44-27 win over the Hornets as Kira Labarge scored 12 points and Emily Peryea added 11 for the Bobcats.

Northern Adirondack also got six points from Alexis Belrose, five from Grace Thume, four from Brynne Gilmore and Rhylee Poupore, along with two from Anna Brown.

Tenzin Pema led the Hornets with 11 points, while Abbi Crahan scored 9 and Kennedy LaValley 7.

COUGARS DEFEAT PATRIOTS

Northeastern Clinton jumped out to a 36-11 halftime lead in scoring a 63-21 win over AuSable Valley with Abby Racine scoring 13 points to lead the Cougars, while Kya McComb added 9, Caitlin Houghton 8, Bryn Sample 6, Sydney Hunter 4, Audi Hollister 4, Brinley LaFountain 4, Ellie Prairie 2 and Gabby Dumas 1.

Koree Stillwell scored 12 points for the Patriots, while Reanna Prentiss added 4, Sophie Rennie 3 and Lilley Keyser 2.

MORIAH THRILLS IN COMEBACK

The Vikings, trailing 24-12 at halftime, scored 18 points in the third quarter as they outscored the Saranac Chiefs 33-20 in the second half for a 45-44 come-from-behind victory.

McKenzie Sprague led the Vikings with a pair of three-pointers and 13 points, while Madison Olcott added 12, Noel Williams 8, Kennady Allen 6 and Mackenzie Peters 6.

Payton Couture led the Chiefs and all scorers with 19 points, while Sydney Myers scored 8, Allison Garman 4, Alivia Waldron 3, Elise LePage 3, Kayla Myers 3, Hannah Desserault 2 and Mikayla St. Louis 2.

BEEKMANTOWN TOPS SARANAC LAKE

The Eagles outscored the Red Storm 25-12 in the second half for a 38-22 win as Jhenna Trombley led the way for Beekmantown with 14 points.

Ana Drapeau added 8 points, while Zoe Danville scored 5, Avery Durgan 4, Kiera Regan 4 and Rylee Fesette 3.

Mistre Newton and Mecalyn Sousa led the Red Storm with 6 points, while Olivia Bell and Kelsey Leerett added 3. Kylee Clark and Nora Glover added 2 points.

PERU DEFEATS TI

Bri Brousseau led the Peru Indians with 13 points as they scored a 57-29 win over Ticonderoga, with Alli Post and Emily Beattie adding 12 points and Kortney McCarthy 10. Olivia Garvey added 4 points, while Allie Beattie, Kelly Sarbou and Kayleigh Jackson each scored 2 points.

Aubrey Smith led the Sentinels with 9 points, while Saidi St. Andrews and Kaelyn Rice each scored 6. Kennedy Davis scored 4 points, while Savannah LaCourse and Emily Pelkey added 2 each.

BLUE BOMBERS BEAT WELLS

Deidra Kellerman scored 13 points as Lake Placid came away with a 42-36 win over Wells.

Grace Crawford and Natalie Tavares scored 9 points in the win, while Dylan Bashaw added 6 and Arnita Cecunjanin scored 5.

WILDCATS TAKE RIVALRY GAME

The Schroon Lake Wildcats scored a win over the rival Panthers in Crown Point Thursday, as Justice Kowal scored 18 points to lead the offense.

Ava Storman added 8 points in the win, while Ana Maisonville scored 6, Malena Gereau 5, Sienna Secor 4 and Victoria Buell 2.

Shawna McIntosh scored 19 points for the Panthers, while Hannah Palmer scored 4, Lauren Kimball 4, Eleanor Harmon 2, Lilli Peters 2, and Ani Hameline 2.

JAGUARS BEST LIONS

Khaleah Cleveland scored 41 of her teams 55 points as Johnsburg scored a 55-41 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis.

Bree Hunsdon scored 14 points to lead the Lions, while Analise Burdo scored 9, Brianna Cornwright 8, Abby Monty 7 and Sarah Chandler 3.