Eagles dominate middle quarters in win over Patriots

CLINTONVILLE | After AuSable Valley took a 6-0 lead in the opening quarter, the Beekmantown football team scored 20 unanswered over the middle periods en route to a 27-18 win Sept. 6.

The Eagles scored on a 39 yard run by Connor McGinnis in the second quarter for a 7-6 halftime lead before runs of 19 by Garrett Stevens and McGinnis in the third made the score 20-6.

In all, McGinnis finished with 70 yards rushing and two scores, while Kaden Myers added 67 yards and a late insurance score, and Stevens 50 yards.

“Touchdowns all come from the team,” said McGinnis after the game. “Without everyone working as hard as they can, the touchdowns wouldn’t come.”

“We feel a little lucky to some extent,” said coach Jamie Lozier. “That was a really good AuSable team. They got us in the pass and in the air, and that are things that we need to work on. They didn’t give up or let down. It was a good tough game tonight. In the first week you never know what you are going to get, and they got some really good athletes.”

PATS RALLY IN FOURTH

AuSable Valley did their best to get back into the game in the fourth, as quarterback Evan Snow found Eli Douglas for a 34-yard touchdown and Luis Perez for a 51-yard scoring strike to cut the lead to 20-18 before Myers sealed the game for the Eagles.

Snow finished the game with 270 yards and three touchdowns, finding Perez five times for 155 yards and two scores. Nate Doner led the Patriots rushing attack with 48 yards.

HOME ON THE ROAD

For the Eagles, it was a home game at Clintonville, as work on their new turf field continues. Next week, the Eagles will play host to Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh High School for a Saturday, Sept. 14 game kicking off at 11 a.m.

“That was a little distraction right from the get go, but once you get here and start playing it’s not a distraction,” said Lozier. “We will get to our field when we can. We will make the best of it. It was amazing to come to AuSable. It is a great facility here. Turf is fun to play on. It is fast. Both AuSable and us has some speed so hopefully it was fun to watch.”