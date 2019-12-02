Eagles drop opening pair

× Expand Keith Lobdell Avery Durgan pulls up for a baseline floater in the Muggsy’s Tournament consolation game Nov. 30.

SARANAC | The Beekmantown girls varsity basketball team started the season with a pair of tough losses opening the 2019-20 season.

In the consolation game Nov. 30, the Eagles got 12 points from Bella Brown in a 52-29 loss to Heuvelton.

All-tournament selection Kiera Regan added 11 points, while Avery Durgan, Anna Drapeau and Zoe Danville each scored two points.

In the first round, Jhenna Trombley led the Eagles with nine points in a 50-27 loss to host Saranac, as Durgan added three, Frankie Beaird three, Jillian Martin three, Alexis Provost two, Danville two, Regan two and Aleyah LaFountain two.