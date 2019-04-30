Eagles edge Hornets in girls tennis, Hornets do same in boys

× Beekmantown’s Rylee Fesette returns a ball to Plattsburgh High’s Brina Micheels Monday in a matchup of the 2018 Section VII girls tennis final.

PLATTSBURGH | While Brina Micheels scored the victory in a rematch of last year’s Section VII girls championship, Beekmantown Eagles were able to edge out a 3-2 win over Plattsburgh High in girls tennis Monday.

Micheels scored a 6-3. 6-2 win over Beekmantown’s Rylee Fesette at No. 1 singles, while the Eagles got wins from Kylie McFadden (3-6, 6-4, 6-3) and Hallie Hurwitz (6-2. 7-5) for a 2-1 edge in singles.

The teams then split the doubles matches, with Emma Beach and Lizzy Hynes scoring a 6-2, 6-2 victory for Beekmantown, while Vaia Graves and Kristy Cantwell scored a 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-4 win.

In the boys match, Plattsburgh High won a pair of singles matches in a 3-2 win over Beekmantown, as Sebastien Bonnabesse scored a 6-2, 6-3 win and Ben Keever scored a 6-3 6-3 win.

In doubles, Calvin Gosrich and Thomas Carron scored a 6-4, 6-4 win for Plattsburgh, while Beekmantown got a 6-0, 6-0 win from the doubles team of Cade Berry and Nate Finley.

COUGARS DEFEAT PATRIOTS

The Northeastern Clinton Cougars girls tennis team swept through the singles matches in a 4-1 win over AuSable Valley Monday.

Meara McManus and Ariadna Foshag did not drop a game in matching 6-0, 6-0 wins, while Marlie Sample scored a 6-1, 6-1 win for the Cougars.

Abigail Favro and Emma Gooley scored a 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) win in doubles for the Cougars, while Ryelyn Brown and Quinn Herringshaw scored a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 win for AuSable Valley at No. 1 doubles.

SARANAC SCORES WINS OVER SCHROON

The Saranac Chiefs boys team scored a 3-0 win over Schroon Lake/Newcomb Monday, while the Chiefs girls team earned a 4-1 victory over the Wildcats.

Jacob Nolan scored a 6-2, 7-5 win for the Chiefs, while Hunter Provost scored a 6-3, 6-1 win and Landen Smith a 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 6-3 win.

In the girls match, Schroon Lake/Newcomb’s Anna Maisonville continued her strong play, earning the Wildcats lone point with a 6-1, 6-2 win.

Kayla Myers scored a 6-0, 6-1 win in singles for the Chiefs, while Grace Patterson and Hannah Peroza scored a 6-0, 3-6, 6-2 win in doubles.

BOMBERS SWEEP KNIGHTS

Lake Placid only lost one game in singles competition as they scored a 5-0 win over Seton Catholic Monday.

Sonja Toishi and Tucker Jackobe scored 6-0, 6-0 victories for the Blue Bombers, while Camden Reiley scored a 6-1, 6-0 win.

Tristan Spotts and Levi Groves recorded the closest win of the match, beating the Seton duo of Tobiah Osborne and Noah Blood 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-4). Reuben Bernstein and Simon Thill also picked up a doubles win.