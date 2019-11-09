Eagles fall to Hammond in regional finals

× Expand Keith Lobdell Emma Smith passes the ball out of the defensive third for Chazy during the Class D regional finals Nov. 9 against Hammond.

BEEKMANTOWN | The Chazy girls varsity soccer team was unable to find an answer for the Hammond defense, dropping a 1-0 contest in the Class D regional finals Nov. 9 at Beekmantown.

Olivia Rotella made nine saves for the Eagles, keeping Hammond off the scoreboard throughout most of the game, with the lone goal coming on a cross that was deflected in the box in the 73rd minute.

“We started to play frantic and once you start doing that, it is hard to get back to the style of play we are used to which is keeping the ball on the ground and getting it to feet,” said Chazy coach Sam Signor. “We were just clearing it and Hammond was right there to bring it back in.”

Signor also said Rotella was a big part of the season as a senior in net.

“Olivia was huge this year and came into the season with a different mentality and when we needed her the most she stepped up and made some phenomenal saves,” Signor said.

The Eagles were able to contain the Hammond offense throughout most of the game thanks to timely plays by the back four.

“Willow Herz did a great job doing what she could marking,” Signor said. “They were a physical team, and that was one of our biggest issues. We were unlucky on the chances we had on offense.”

Signor said the Eagles grew a lot from the start of the season to winning the Section VII/Class D championship.

“When we started out 0-5 a lot of people thought the season was going to be tough, but they worked hard to improve and I could not be more proud of them. Hopefully we can come back next season and defend,” Signor.