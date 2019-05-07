Eagles, Indians split in tennis

× Northeastern Clinton’s Maggie Sample teamed with Jenna Pennington for a win against Seton Catholic Monday.

BEEKMANTOWN | The Peru varsity boys tennis team and Beekmantown girls team each won matches against each other Monday, with the Indians scoring a 3-2 win in boys and the Eagles a matching 3-2 win in girls.

The Indians swept through the singles matches against the Eagles in the boys contest, as Austin Davis scored a 6-3, 6-0 win; Gabe Nuzzo a 6-4, 6-0 win; and Tanner Spear a 6-2, 6-4 win.

In the girls match, Hallie Hurwitz picked up a key singles point in a 6-1, 6-1 win for Beekmantown, as the doubles teams of Emma Beach and Lizzie Hynes (7-5, 6-3) along with Lucianna Brown and Chloe Berry (6-4, 7-6 (9-7) swept.

Cydney Bond (6-2, 6-0) and Dakota Mousseau (6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-1) scored wins for the Indians.

COUGARS SWEEP SINGLES AGAINST KNIGHTS

Northeastern Clinton scored wins in each of the boys and girls singles matches in wins of 3-2 (boys) and 4-1 (girls) over Seton Catholic Monday.

Ian O’Donnell (6-1, 6-0), Ryan O’Donnell (6-0, 6-0) and Jack Sample (6-1, 6-0) scored singles wins for the Cougars in boys, while girls wins came from Meara McManus (6-1, 6-3), Bryn Sample (6-0, 6-0) and Ariadna Foshag (6-0, 6-0).

In doubles, the Knights took three of four contests with Tobiah Osborne and Nick Palma (6-4, 7-5) winning in boys along with Noah Blood and Nick Bula (4-6, 6-4, 6-4), with Haley Murnane and Abby Boule scoring a 6-4, 6-0 win in girls doubles.

The NCCS team of Maggie Sample and Jenna Pennington scored a 7-6, 6-0 win in doubles.

CHIEFS DEFEAT PATRIOTS

The Saranac Chiefs girls scored a 5-0 win over AuSable Valley Monday, with the closest match at No. 2 doubles as the team of Lia Parker and Molly Lynch scored a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Brynnly Hoffman and Emily LeClair.

Grace Patterson and Hannah Peroza had a 6-3, 6-3 win in the other doubles match for the Chiefs, with singles wins coming from Julia Drolet (6-2. 6-0), Kayla Myers (6-0, 6-2) and Sydney Myers (6-1, 6-0).

BOMBERS SCORE WIN OVER BOBCATS

Lake Placid scored wins in the three contested matches against Northern Adirondack Monday en route to a 5-0 win.

In the lone singles match, Sonja Toishi scored a 6-0, 6-0 win, while the doubles teams of Simon Thill/Hunter Spotts (6-0, 6-4) and Reuben Bernstein/Griffin Smith (6-2, 6-2) also scored wins.