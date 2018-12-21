Eagles, Lions begin final act; Chiefs win OT thriller

Keith Lobdell Nathanael LePage

Elizabethtown | For the final time, the Elizabethtown-Lewis Lions hosted the Westport Eagles in the penultimate chapter to a rivalry spanning over 80 years Thursday.

With the final game ever between the Lions and Griffins set for Jan. 28 in Westport before the two schools merge in July, the Eagles got 23 points by Blake Liberi — all in the first half — as they scored a 64-37 win over the Lions.

Will Napper also had a dominant night in the post, scoring 15 points while grabbing double-digit rebounds for the Eagles. Kaleb Pettit added 7 points, while Hudson Stephens, Edward Nesbitt and Cody Roy scored 5. McKenzie Stephens and Matt Pribble added 3 points each.

Brayden Drew scored 14 points to lead the Lions, while Lucas Luiceer added 9, Ethan Graham 6, Brandon Tromblee 4, Cameron Drake 2, Lucas Spilling 1 and Chris Jones 1.

The game capped a night that saw all three boys teams compete, as the JV Eagles scored a win over the Lions while the Eagles and Lions modified teams got the night started with a thrilling, 45-42, overtime affair won by Elizabethtown-Lewis.

In Saranac, Brady Hebert missed the potential game-winning shot in overtime against Ticonderoga, but was able to rebound his own miss and put the ball into the net as time expired to give the Chiefs an 83-81 overtime win against the Sentinels.

For Hebert, it was his only field goal of the contest, finishing with three points.

“This was a great high school game that was back and fourth throughout the game,” said Saranac coach Michael Recore. “I was extremely proud of how the kids were able to come together and grind it out. There were a lot of positives from this victory. We had several players step up tonight, kept our turnovers to a minimum, and it payed off to where, hopefully, we can build on this. Very proud of how we handled ourselves. Ticonderoga is a class act and fought hard from start to finish.”

Connor Recore led the Chiefs with 28 points while Isaac Garman added 25 points and 9 rebounds. Jared Duquette had 14 points and Nick LeBeau added 9.

For the Sentinels, Colton Huestis led all scorers with 38 points and 10 rebounds while Michael DuShane added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Jack Grinnell added 13 points to the Sentinels offense, while Terrance Benedict scored 7.

In Plattsburgh, Zach Bieber scored 14 points as the Hornets defeated AuSable Valley for the second time this season, 57-41. Tyler Phillips added 11 points for PHS, while Andrew Follmer scored 10 and Bailey Pombrio 8. Mason Douglas led the Patriots with 14 points while Luis Perez scored 9, Eli Douglas 6 and Evan Snow 5.

Brett Juntunen scored 23 points as the Northern Adirondack Bobcats earned a 79-55 win over Beekmantown. Reed Lashway added 18 points for the Bobcats, while Lucas Smart and Cody Lambert each scored 10. Parker Kelly scored 19 points for the Eagles, who also got 10 points from Wyatt Brown.

Jacob Shipman scored 15 points as the Saranac Lake Red Storm scored a 40-33 win over Peru, using a 29-21 second half. Austin Rock scored 9 points for the Indians.

Seton Catholic got 25 points from Neil Yang and 21 from Tom Murray as they scored a 78-50 win over Keene, while Foster Ovios added 14 points. Aidan Lopez scored 20 points for the Beavers, with Sebastian Smith adding 9.

Jesse Izzo scored 18 points and Jake Coursen 12 as the Lake Placid Blue Bombers felled Tupper Lake 47-41 in nonleague play. Jacob Novick scored 9 points in the win, while Matt Brandes added 8.

Keene girls top Seton

Alyssa Summo scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Keene scored a 53-33 win over Seton Catholic, who dropped their second straight MVAC northern division game in as many days.

Caitlyn Lopez added 17 points and 14 rebounds in the win, while Amelia Ellis scored 6 points and Megan Quinn 5.

Nicole Bullock scored 15 points for the Knights, with Haley Murnane and Kennedy Spriggs adding 8 points each.