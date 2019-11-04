Eagles make it four straight D sectional titles

× Expand Keith Lobdell The Chazy Eagles won their fourth straight Section VII/Class D title with a 4-0 victory over Schroon Lake Nov. 2.

BEEKMANTOWN | For the second straight game, Chazy scored in the opening five minutes of play as they scored a 4-0 victory over Schroon Lake Nov. 2, retaining the Section VII/Class D title for the fourth straight year and keeping their hopes of the third straight state title alive.

However, for the first time, the Eagles did not put a crooked number on the board in the opening 40 minutes, holding a 1-0 lead at the half before scoring three times in the final 30 minutes of play.

“We started off well in the first 10 minutes, being dangerous and getting chances, but then I thought Schroon Lake outplayed us for parts of the first half and we were lucky to get to halftime with a 1-0 lead and the wind at our backs,” said Chazy coach Rob McAuliffe. “We knew we were going to get more chances with the wind and I think we wore them down a little bit. I have a resilient group and they work their tales off for each other and the school. When you have Heath setting goals up and Riley putting them away you have a chance to win a lot of games.”

Hansen finished with three goals and an assist in the game, giving the Chazy junior nine goals and three assists in sectionals, six of the goals coming on the Beekmantown turf.

“I am playing well here the past two games, I really like this field,” said Hansen. “The first half we tried to play direct but the wind was a factor. In the second half, I think we were able to get a hold of balls more and get the through balls working.”

Hansen’s second goal came on a long pass from Lucas, collecting the ball before pivoting and cracking a long shot into the net.

“That is my favorite move, to turn out and take the fastest shot I could,” said Hansen.

“It was a really nice play and we knew the long ball was going to be something we could connect on,” Lucas said. “We knew we needed to close down space more in the second half. We were letting them run free to space and we were committing bad fouls trying to get back.”

The Eagles offense controlled tempo throughout the second half, allowing only one of three shots in the game to Schroon Lake during the final 40 minutes.

“We have been playing great and everyone has been working really hard,” said keeper and senior captain Gabe Huchro, who made three saves in the win. “Coming into this season replacing Ben (Norcross) and others, we have been the ones who have needed to step up and take control this season and so far it has been a great ride, but we have some way to go still.”

Tanner Conners added a goal in the win, while Luke Moser had a pair of assists.

For the Wildcats, Zeke Koenig made seven saves.

The win sealed a second straight year where Chazy swept the Class D sectional soccer titles, with this season adding a family connection, as father Rob and daughter Ava each hoisted the new, glass trophy for their respective teams. The girls title, in which Ava McAuliffe scored both goals in a 2-1 win over BVCS, was 30 years to the weekend after Rob won his final sectional title as a player.

“Soccer is always a special thing to a lot of families in Chazy, so when you have sectional champions in both boys and girls, it is a great thing,” coach McAuliffe said. “It’s a nice thing, and I think we are all proud of the girls team. They have a great group of girls and a great coach.”