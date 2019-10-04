Durgan. Eagles open new era with win

× Expand Keith Lobdell Avery Durgan controls the ball in a game earlier this season. Durgan scored the first goal on Beekmantown's new field Oct. 3 in a 4-2 win over AVCS.

BEEKMANTOWN | The Beekmantown girls varsity soccer team opened their new home sporting complex Thursday with a win over AuSable Valley, 4-2, in the first night home game in school history.

“The field was commissioned in the afternoon and we opened it with the girls soccer team,” said Beekmantown Athletic Director Greg Myers. “It was kind of a soft opening because we wanted to make sure everything was working. We asked AuSable Valley if they were up for it, and they said they were game, so we pushed the start time back to 5:30 p.m. and had our opening game.”

Myers said it was a moment the players had been waiting for.

“The girls were supper excited to be on there,” he said. “The general impression was the surface was great to play on and the atmosphere was really nice. One girl said it was nice to play a ball with a true bounce.”

“The field is outstanding,” said head coach Pete Bursik. “it was so nice to be able to play on it and it was a great team win for us.”

Avery Durgan became the first Eagle to make the scoreboard operator change the numbers, opening scoring on an assist from Madison Tetreault in the seventh minute of play. Durgan would also score on an Avery Scott assist in the final minute of play.

Scott also assisted on Danielle Dyke’s 49th minute goal, while Kiera Regan scored an unassisted goal in the 70th. Bailey Carter made nine saves in the win.

For the Patriots, the Lilley Keyser and Addie Stanley scored in the 69th and 79th minutes, while Koree Stillwell made 20 saves in net.

Beekmantown will host its first varsity football home game of the season at the new sports complex tonight, as they face Plattsburgh High at 7:30 p,m,