Eagles open season with win

× Expand Tomasi Vaiciulis scored the half-point Westport needed in a 3.5-2.5 win over Schroon Lake Tuesday.

WESTPORT | Westport sophomore Tomasi Vaiciulis was able to withstand a late charge from Schroon Lake’s Travis Fish, holding on to halve the No. 5 match and give the Eagles a season-opening 3.5-2.5 win over the Wildcats Tuesday.

“It was a great first match and showed how competitive the MVAC could be this season as Schroon Lake brought a solid team,” Westport coach Dave Kirkby said.

The Eagles won the top three matches, as Lawrence Lobdell scored a 4-and-3 win over Dawson DeZalia; Abe Staats a 5-and-4 win over Harrison Gereau; and McKenzie Stephens and 1-up win over Travis Dick.

The Wildcats scored wins with Michael Foote scoring a 3-and-2 victory over Magnus Kohler and Corbin Jung a 2-and-1 win over Ailsa Kohler.

Abe Staats had the low round on the day with a 50, while the trio of Harrison Gereau, Foote and Dick carded matching 57 rounds for the Wildcats.