Eagles oust defending sectional champs

× Expand Keith Lobdell Jordan Deyo of Beekmantown rolled a 245 high game and 677 series to lead the Eagles to a 3-1 win over AuSable Valley.

PLATTSBURGH | The Beekmantown varsity boys bowling team scored an early season statement win Thursday, edging defending Section VII champion AuSable Valley, 3-1, at North Bowl Lanes.

“Hopefully we can keep our averages high all season,” said Jordan Deyo, who led all bowlers with a 677 series. “I want to make it back to Syracuse and hopefully we can get there as a team.”

Deyo opened the match with a 245 high game and added a 237 in the third.

“It gets the team pumped up and everyone comes up when there is a game like that,” he said.

Troy Reid had a 224 high game and 621 series, while Ryan Northrup had a 200 high game and 559 series; Damien Stutsman a 190-543; and Alex Deso 167-472.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Logan Martineau rolled a trio of 200-plus games for AuSable Valley for a 620 series.

Logan Martineau led the Patriots with three games over 200 (205, 212, 203) for a 620 series, while Troy McDonald had a 217 high game and 563 series.

“It’s great to be back with the boys on the lanes — it really is the best time of the year for me,” said McDonald. “I’m looking forward to getting out and becoming the best team we can be.”

Josh Eaton had a 194 high game and 532 series, while Connor LaDuke a added 197-531 and Jeffrey Miller had 177-490.