Eagles, Patriots, Vikings atop football playoffs

PLATTSBURGH | The Beekmantown Eagles, AuSable Valley Patriots and Moriah Vikings are the top seeds in the Section VII playoffs, which start Friday, Oct. 25.

× Expand Keith Lobdell The Beekmantown Eagles are the top seed in the Section VII/Class B playoffs.

Class B

Beekmantown (5-2) is the top seed in Class B after winning their second straight CVAC championship. The Eagles will receive a bye to the finals, where they will face either third seed Plattsburgh High (3-4) or second seed Peru (4-3). In the season, the Eagles shutout both teams.

The Hornets will travel to Peru to play Friday at 7 p.m.

The Class B final will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at Plattsburgh High School with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m.

× Expand DJ Alexander The AuSable Valley Patriots are the top seed in the Section VII/Class C playoffs.

Class C

AuSable Valley (4-3) swept Saranac Lake (4-3) and Saranac (3-4) in the regular season, but needed to win in their final two games while the Red Storm dropped their final two in order to clinch the top seed.

The Chiefs will travel to play the Red Storm Saturday, Oct. 26, with a 1:30 p.m. kickoff. The winner will face the Patriots Saturday, Nov. 2, at Plattsburgh High School with a noon kickoff.

× Expand Jill Lobdell The Moriah Vikings are the top seed in the Section VII/Class D playoffs, and will travel to face Section II’s Whitehall in a crossover game this Friday.

Class D

Moriah (4-3) finished their second straight season with a win over league champion Beekmantown and will travel to Whitehall for a crossover week game with the Section II Railroaders Friday at 7 p.m.

They will then face the Sentinels (1-6) Friday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m. at Plattsburgh High School for the Class D sectional title. The Sentinels will host Section II's Corinth at 7 p.m. Friday.