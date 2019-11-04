Eagles pull away late for Class B football crown

× Expand Ben Wright Kaden Myers scored four times for the Beekmantown Eagles, who reclaimed the Section VII/Class B title Nov. 2 against Plattsburgh High.

PLATTSBURGH | Matt Dion and Kaden Myers each ran the ball in for touchdowns in the fourth quarter, a 13-0 spurt which propelled the Beekmantown Eagles to a 34-19 win over Plattsburgh High in the Section VII/Class B title game Nov. 2, their second title in as many years.

Myers scored four of the Eagles five touchdowns in the game, rushing for 283 yards and four touchdowns in the win, while also being the only player to catch a ball, hauling in a pair of receptions for 20 yards.

The Hornets opened the game with a four yard touchdown run by Ian DeTulleo, earning a 7-0 lead after 12 minutes of play.

Myers then scored his first touchdown of the game on a nine yard play, tying the game at 7-7 heading into the half.

Myers again scored to open the second half on a 49 yard touchdown run, giving the Eagles a 14-7 lead before DeTulleo broke free from a short passing play and ended up with a 59 yard catch-and-run from Liam Perkins. However, the Eagles blocked the extra point to hold a 14-13 lead.

Myers the scored on a six yard play for a 21-13 Eagles lead, while DeTulleo countered with a nine yard run, with the two-point conversion run falling short to leave the Hornets behind, 21-19.

Matt Dion then scored from two yards out to give Beekmantown a 27-19 lead before Myers capped scoring with a three yard run with just one minute left in the game.

For the Hornets, DeTulleo had 125 yards of total offense and all three scores, while Perkins passed for 150 yards.