Eagles pull upset; Blue Bombers win

Lake Placid's Tyler Hinkley scored the first two goals in a 5-0 win over AuSable Valley Wednesday, here being defended by Patriot Matthew Hall. Beekmantown's Carter Barron, Romell Lewin, Haden Boyea and Niko Hart, along with the rest of the Eagles defense, was able to keep the Northeastern Clinton Cougars away from the net during the Class B quarterfinals Wednesday, scoring a 1-0 win. The defenders are pictured defending the Cougar's Ryan O'Donnell and Reid LaValley.

CHAMPLAIN | The Beekmantown Eagles used an early goal and solid defensive effort in the final 40 minutes of play to oust Northeastern Clinton, 1-0, from the Class B boys soccer playoffs Wednesday, while Lake Placid scored four first half goals in defeating AuSable Valley in the Class C quarterfinals.

EAGLES WIN

Leo Golden scored on a solid shot in the 13th minute of the game, and the fifth seed Eagles played a strong defensive game in the second half as they defeated the fourth seed Cougars.

Matt Wood made 12 saves in the game, as the defensive squad for the Eagles did a good job keeping the Cougars offense from penetrating the 18 for the majority of the game.

When they did, Wood was able to get to the ball and make saves, along with help from the crossbar on a shot from just outside the penalty area in the second half.

The Eagles will face top seed Peru in the Class B semifinals Saturday at noon at George Brendler Field in Chazy. The 2 p.m. semifinal will have second seed Plattsburgh High play third seed Saranac.

BOMBERS CRUISE

Tyler Hinkley scored twice within two minutes between the 17th and 19th minutes to get the fourth seed Lake Placid offense rolling as they scored a 5-0 win over the fifth Patriots.

Connor Reid and Remi Borden also scored in the first half, while Sean Ransome scored the final goal of the game. Jacob Novick and Neil Armstrong each played in net and had two saves for the shutout, while Alexzander McCabe made 12 saves for the Patriots.

The Blue Bombers will play top seed Seton Catholic in the Class C semifinals Monday, Oct. 22, 5 p.m. at Saranac, with the 7 p.m. pitting second seed Northern Adirondack and third seed Saranac Lake against each other.

