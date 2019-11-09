Eagles return to Middletown

× Expand Keith Lobdell Dale Gonyo looks to get down the sideline against a Lisbon defender as the Eagles advanced to the NYSPHSAA state semifinals with a 1-0 win Nov. 9.

BEEKMANTOWN | The Chazy varsity boys soccer team is heading back to Middletown next weekend, seeking their 10th Class D state title and third in a row after scoring a 1-0 win over Lisbon in the regional finals Nov.9.

“I thought we defended so well today,” said Eagles coach Rob McAuliffe. “That is a very good Lisbon team and they outplayed us in parts. As much possession as they had in our half of the field, we did not give them many good looks. It showed how well our guys played back, how organized they were and how much trust we had in Gabe Huchro.”

“We wanted to constantly keep the pressure on them,” said defender Colby Drake. “That is what coach always talks about and we were able to keep the pressure on them.”

“Once we were able to contain there was not much they were able to do getting the ball into the box,” added Dale Gonyo. “The defense worked well together throughout the game and the scoreboard showed that.”

“We had to put on constant pressure and get the ball,” added Jeremy Juneau.

The Eagles lone goal came in the 25th minute of play after a foul set the Eagles up with a direct kick 44 yards away and to the right of the net. Heath Lucas took advantage of the wind at his back, putting the ball into the box where Riley Hansen was able to rise above the rest of the players and flick the ball into the net.

“I was focusing on losing my mark, but that was very tough because he was on me the whole game and was very strong, but I was able to get away and get up as high as I could to get my head on it,” said Hansen. “After that, it was blurry.”

Hansen had another golden chance in the 37th minute, controlling the ball in the box and getting a turn-around shot on frame, but the ball deflected off the crossbar.

In the second half, the Eagles were able to defend throughout the 40 minutes, limiting Lisbon to three shots in the half as Huchro finished with four saves in the game.

“We knew they would generate more offense so we prepared for that and knew we had to stay organized,” McAuliffe said. “The boys did exactly what they needed to do to win this.”

Hansen also played in the defensive third in the final minutes of play to keep the Lisbon attack at bay.

“We were really focused on making sure none of their forwards got past our defenders and that we were able to clear deep when we got the ball,” Hansen said.

The Eagles (19-0-1) will return to the Class D semifinal round for the 20th time since 1996, where they have held a 13-6-0 record in the semifinal game and a 7-4-2 (co-champions awarded for tie) record in the state title game.

Their semifinal opponent will be a familiar foe over the past three years, as they will face Mount Academy, who the Eagles defeated for the 2019 state title and shared the 2018 title with.

The state semifinal will be played Saturday, Nov. 16, 4 p.m. on the Faller Turf Field in at Middletown High School, with the winner playing for the state title Sunday, Nov. 17, 1 p.m. on the Faller Grass Field.