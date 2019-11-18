Eagles run for 10 ends in semifinal round

× Expand Keith Lobdell Joey DeOndarza, pictured in the regional finals, scored the lone goal for Chazy in their 2-1 state semifinal loss to Mount Academy Nov. 16.

MIDDLETOWN | The run for a historic 10th state title fell short for the Chazy varsity boys soccer team Nov. 16, as a familiar foe was finally able to solve the mystery of the Eagles.

Mount Academy scored in each half and withheld a strong late game barrage from the defending champions for a 2-1 win in the Class D state semifinals.

“Mount was a good, strong team — we knew it was going to be a battle and that is just what it was,” said Eagles head coach Rob McAuliffe. “We made some mistakes on both goals, but give credit to Mount Academy, they punished those mistakes. Other than that, I felt we defended well for the vast majority of the game and gave us a chance.”

Mount scored in the 25th minute of the first half and then got an early second half goal in the 45th minute for their 2-0 lead.

“For the first 55 minutes, they had control,” McAuliffe said. “For the last 25 minutes, we certainly gave it everything we had.”

Chazy was able to find their chance in the 63rd minute, as Joey DeOndarza was able to score on a direct kick off the foot of Heath Lucas to cut the lead to 2-1 for Mount.

“We have been dangerous all year on our restarts and that held true Saturday,” said McAuliffe. “We had three other chances in the final two minutes. If things went a little different, we could have been going into overtime. We threw everything we had at them.”

Gabe Huchro finished with four saves in the game, his final as team co-captain, a title he held with Lucas.

“All of our seniors have had a great career, having won at least one state title and in some cases two, playing in very big games and we are very proud of them all,” said McAuliffe. “Gabe and Heath have been great leaders on our team, and they will be hard to replace as on field players and as leader.”

Mount Academy evened their record with Chazy over the past three years, as the teams shared the state title in 2017 while Chazy scored a 3-0 win last season.

However, Mount would not be taking home a state title, as Marathon — the team Chazy defeated in last year’s semifinal round — scored a 1-0 win for the state title over Mount.

The semifinal loss was the seventh time Chazy has not advanced to the final game of the season in their 20 trips to the state championships, having advanced to the final game 13 times and winning nine.