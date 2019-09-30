Eagles score non-league win over OFA

× Expand Jill Lobdell Dallas Santor had an assist in Chazy's 4-0 win over OFA Sept. 28.

CHAZY Eight different players found their way onto the score sheet for the Chazy varsity boys soccer team in a 4-0 win over OFA Sept, 28.

Tanner Conners started the scoring in the ninth minute on a Riley Hansen assist, while Joey DeOndarza scored on a Heath Lucas assist in the 32nd, Patrick Dwyer on a Dallas Santor assist in the 49th, and Reagan Dudyak on a Nathan Pilon assist in the 78th.

Gabe Huchro made nine saves in the shutout win for Chazy.

Cougars score shutout win over Bobcats

Reid LaValley assisted on goals to Chase Ross and Luke Anctil, while Owen Hollister scored on a Lucas Bedard assist in a 3-0 Northeastern Clinton win over Northern Adirondack Sept. 28.

John Bulson made five saves to preserve the shutout for the Cougars, while Tim Stickney made 11 saves for the Bobcats.

Wildcats shutout Warriors

Cian Bresnahan scored twice and Andrew Pelkey added a goal and assist as Schroon Lake scored a 5-0 win over Willsboro Sept. 27.

Collin Bresnahan and Marcus Peace also scored for the Wildcats, while Zeke Koenig made eight saves in the shutout win.

Regan Arnold made 14 saves for the Warriors.