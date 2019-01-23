Eagles score win over Hanover

× Brooke Ruest, of Beekmantown, looks to feed the puck into the slot from behind the goal after getting past Hanover’s Sage McGinley-Smith. Ruest scored once and McGinley-Smith netted two as the Eagles earned a 6-5 win at the Scotts’ Memorial Rink. Photo by Nathanael LePage

CHAZY | With temperatures inside the Scotts’ Memorial Rink not much warmer than the sub-zero air outside, the Beekmantown girls hockey team secured a hard-fought 6-5 win over New Hampshire’s Hanover High School on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It was a game that nearly didn’t happen. A snow storm over the weekend, which dumped more than 12 inches of snow across much of the northeast, left Beekmantown head coach Ray Guay wondering whether Hanover would even be making the trip.

“Up until this morning at about 9 a.m., I wasn’t 100 percent sure if they were coming or not,” Guay said.

Hanover head coach John Dodds said the trip took nearly one hour longer than usual because of the treacherous road conditions, with the Marauders leaving at 8:30 a.m. and arriving only 30 minutes before the game’s 1 p.m. puck-drop.

The trip was saved, Dodds said, by the last-minute decision to spend money on a chartered bus.

“I’m not sure a school bus would have made it,” Dodds said. “The roads were not good.”

The extreme temperatures that morning — wind chills dropped more that 20 degrees below zero in many areas — reduced the efficiency of salt on the roads, and Dodds described seeing trucks “going sideways” near the Interstate 89 exit in Swanton, Vermont.

Dodds said that the game likely would have been rescheduled for later in the week if travel had been impossible. With NYSPHSAA play starting nearly one month before Hanover’s season in New Hampshire, Beekmantown is preparing for a Jan. 30 semifinal match against Plattsburgh High School, while the Marauders still have nine games left to play.

The annual out-of-state series with Hanover was the result of Guay’s offer to solve a problem for the Marauders.

“They don’t get the competition against teams of their caliber,” Guay said. “We offered to go play them if they’d come play us. It makes a good match-up.”

The games, Guay said, also provide the Eagles with a challenge they wouldn’t otherwise get.

“This Hanover team is good,” Guay said. “Let’s face it, I haven’t beaten them in four or five years, but we got the better end of the two games that we played this year. We’ve always had good competition against this team.

On the ice, Beekmantown goaltender Brianne Knight, who made 35 saves as the Eagles were outshot 40-25, found it hard to ignore just how cold it was in the rink.

“It was hard to stay focused,” Knight said.

The game was a back-and-forth battle throughout. Despite 11 goals being scored, no team ever held a two-goal lead in the contest.

On two occasions, once in the second period and once in the third, Beekmantown scored a game-tying goal within 30 seconds of surrendering the lead, with those goals coming from Brooke Ruest and Leah Coulombe, respectively.

“That just shows that they were playing with their hearts,” Guay said. “When you play with your heart, you tend to give that extra effort to get back into the game. My girls responded each time.”

Those quick bounces back were helpful for Knight, who had to keep her nerve in net despite the chaos as Hanover applied offensive-zone pressure.

“There were a few times that my teammates were falling in my crease,” Knight said. “I was really scared we were going have some goal going in. I’m thankful for the ones that didn’t.”

The pattern was broken when captain Bailey Carter’s snipe to the far post from the top of the faceoff circle found the back of the net, giving the Eagles their first lead since the first period.

It looked as though that would be enough, but Violet Sperry’s goal tied it up for Hanover with 76 seconds left on the clock.

As parents watching openly dreaded the idea of overtime in the frigid rink, Beekmantown’s Celine Juneau gathered a rebound at the corner of the crease and sent it just under the crossbar for her second goal of the game.

With only seven ticks of the clock remaining, the Eagles celebrated Juneau’s obvious game-winner.

“It was just hard play,” Guay said. “They were hungry.”

In the end, both coaches praised the two teams’ players for their level of play despite the harsh conditions.

“It was a classic battle with these guys,” Dodds said. “That’s why we keep them on the schedule.”