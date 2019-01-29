Eagles scored MVAC north win over Panthers

× Olivia Rotella scored 14 points for Chazy in a 51-49 overtime win against Crown Point Monday. Photo by Keith Lobdell

CROWN POINT | The Chazy girls varsity basketball team scored a big MVAC northern division win over Crown Point Panthers Monday, rallying from eight points down at halftime for a 41-39 overtime win.

Mackenzie Chapman and Olivia Rotella each scored 14 points to pace the Eagles offense, while Amelia Stevens scored 7, Catherine Provost, 3, and Emily Dufour-Woznicki, 3.

Playing without guard Shawna McIntosh, Hannah Palmer led the Panthers with 24 points, while Lauren Kimball scored 5. Eleanor Harmon, Lilli Peters, Ani Hameline, Madison Munson and Brooke Puket each scored 2 points.

× Plattsburgh High guard Abbi Crahan, pictured against Lake Placid earlier this season, scored 18 points in the Hornets’ 47-22 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis. Photo by Keith Lobdell

HORNETS TOP LIONS

The Plattsburgh High girls basketball team scored a 47-22 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis Monday, as Abbi Crahan scored 18 points to lead the Hornets in scoring.

Lacy Wright added 12 points in the win, while Tenzin Pema scored 8, Kennedy LaValley, 3, Jodi Murray, 2, Hannah Baker, 2, and Elisa Megarr, 2.

Analise Burdo led the Lions with 8 points, while Bree Hundson had 3 points and 11 rebounds. Abby Monty scored 5 points in the loss, while Sadie Thompson added 4 and Brianna Cornwright, 2.