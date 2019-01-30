Eagles secure CVAC hockey win

× Cody Repas had two goals and an assist in the Beekmantown Eagles 6-0 win over Lake Placid Tuesday. Photo by Nathanael LePage

LAKE PLACID | As the snow piled up outside, the Beekmantown Eagles were doing the same with goals, scoring a 6-0 win over Lake Placid Tuesday night.

Kaden Kowalowski led the Beekmantown attack in the offensive end with a pair of goals and three assists, while Kagan Livsey added one goal and three assists in the win. Cody Repas also scored a pair of goals and added an assist, while Andrew St. Hilaire scored a goal with Hayden King, Dalton Kane and Collin Latinville each adding assists.

Braedan Whittington made 27 saves to record the shutout in net for the Eagles, while Anders Stanton made 28 saves for the Blue Bombers.