Eagles shutout Beavers

CHAZY | Riley Hansen scored a trio of goals in the opening half as the Chazy Eagles scored a 5-0 win over Keene Sept. 9.

Joey DeOndarza had a pair of assists, while Dale Gonyo and Reagan Dudyak scored in the second half with Conner McCarthy, Tanner Conners and Dallas Santor having assists.

Gabe Huchro had one save in the win, while Keene keeper Sebastian Smith made 11 saves.

Cougars rally against Huskies

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Northeastern Clinton got two goals from Chase Ross and one from Ryan O’Donnell to score a 3-1 win over Franklin Academy Sept. 9.

Reid LaValley, Lucas Bedard and Marcus Bedard had assists, while John Bulson made three saves.