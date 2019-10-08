Eagles shutout Hornets for first win on new turf

× Expand Keith Lobdell Nate Finley pulls the ball down as he runs for the endzone, scoring the first touchdown on the new Beekmantown turf field in a 13-0 win over Plattsburgh High Oct. 4.

BEEKMANTOWN | Two Beekmantown varsity athletic teams had their chance to play for the first time at the district’s new athletic complex over the past week, with each coming away with wins.

It started Thursday, Oct. 3, when the varsity girls soccer team scored a 4-2 win over AuSable Valley.

On Oct. 4, the Beekmantown varsity football team flexed its defensive muscle for the second straight week, this time recording a 13-0 victory over Plattsburgh High as it completed a two-game sweep of Class B foes with a combined score of 39-0.

Nate Finely opened the scoring on the new turf field with a nine yard touchdown run, using a fake throw to freeze a defender before cutting into the endzone.

“I’m pretty sure I was past the line of scrimmage, but the fake worked,” Finley said. “It means a lot to be the first player to score a touchdown on this field. We have talked about playing on this field for a couple years now and to finally get out here and play on it is a dream come true.”

The other key plays came on the defensive end in the second half, started by a Matt Dion 65-yard fumble return for a touchdown. In the fourth quarter, Nate Bordeau intercepted a pass to seal the win.

“We want to make sure we are working on each others job and we rely on each other on defense to make the plays we need to,” Bordeau said.

“There were a lot of guys working very hard on the field, and we were able to play as a team,” Dion said. “Sometimes are luckier than others, and in this case, the ball just popped up into my hands and I when I looked up, there was nothing but green.”

“I never thought we could get through these games without allowing a point,” Eagles head coach Jamie Lozier said. “In both games, they had chances to score and the bounces went our way. We have really focused on keeping our kids disciplined and staying with it. Bend but don’t break on defense and keep telling them no matter how far they get down the field, they still have not scored. Tonight they played well, made some mistakes, but they did a nice job when they had to.”

Lozier also said the Hornets made Beekmantown earn their first home win.

“Hats off to PHS. They were physical and they were more physical than us for a lot of this game.”

Along with the win, the players also spoke about how impressed they were with the new home field.

“It is beautiful,” said Bordeau. “I never could have imagined playing on a home field like this. I am proud to have been able to have been a part of the first team to run out on this field and get the win we did.”

“I’m looking forward to 50 or 100 years of flawless football played by Beekmantown on this field,” added Dion.

Lozier also was in awe of the new facility, calling the moment “surreal.”

Eagles double up FA

Leo Golden scored a pair of first half goals as Beekmantown scored a 4-2 win over Franklin Academy Oct. 5, continuing the Eagles win streak on their new home turf.

Andrew Sorrell and Ethan Burke scored in the second half for the Eagles, while Niko Hart had a pair of assists and Victor Mason one. Matt Wood had six saves for the Eagles.