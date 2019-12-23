Eagles shutout Hornets on ice

× Expand Brianne Knight made 50 saves in going 2-0-0 in net for Beekmantown over the past weekend.

PLATTSBURGH | The Beekmantown Eagles scored a pair of power play goals in a 2-0 win over the Plattsburgh High Hornets Dec. 21.

Bailey Carter and Leah Coloumbe scored the second period goals with a player advantage, as Coloumbe assisted on Carter’s goal while being set up by Celine Juneau and Madison Tetreault.

Brianne Knight made 31 saves in the shutout win, while Ava Julian had 18.

Eagles get weekend sweep

Bailey Carter started her strong weekend with three goals and an assist in the Eagles 5-1 win over Franklin Academy the day before, while Brooke Ruest and Leah Coloumbe also scored.

Ruest ended with a goal and four assists, while Celine Juneau had a pair of assists. Carter, and Hailey Leturneau also added helpers with Knight making 19 saves.