Eagles soar one last time

The Westport student section cheers at the beginning of the Eagles' Class D regional final against Bishop Gibbons.

TROY | All good things must come to an end.

In the case of the Westport varsity girls basketball program, the saying can read: all great things must come an end.

Such was the case March 9, as the Westport Eagles took the court for what would be the final time as a program, falling 49-24 to Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons in the Class D regional finals.

“It has been fantastic,” Eagles coach Hokey McKinley said following the game about how the team and community had come together over the final few months of Westport basketball.

“The support has been great,” he added. “We feel the love. For me, it has just been an honor to coach these girls. This group is fantastic. Just being (in the regional finals) is a big thing, realizing we are good enough to play here, we just need to improve. We need to improve as players and improve as a team.”

EXPERIENCE WINS OUT

Skylar Bisselle looks for an outlet after grabbing a rebound against Bishop Gibbons in the Class D regional finals.

The Golden Knights used their experience against the youthful Eagles squad, forcing 23 turnovers — nine in the opening quarter — and grabbing 22 offensive rebounds, leading to 28 of their points in the win.

The Bishop Gibbons bench also outscored the Eagles, 13-0.

“Our youth was really showing and we looked a little frightened,” McKinley said. “In the first five minutes I think we had a lot more turnovers than points. They are a very seasoned team and we are pretty young. You have to give them all the credit. They played well and deserved to win.”

Abbey Schwoebel continued her strong postseason play, as the eighth-grader scored a game-high 13 points to go with six rebounds. She also led the team with a pair of steals.

“Our best player tonight was probably an eighth-grader,” McKinley said of his all-star guard. “Some of the other kids are a little hurt and dinged up, and it is tough this time of year to get better when you are not feeling better.”

Senior Kaeli Brack and sophomore Ella King each scored five points, with Brack grabbing seven rebounds and King, 10.

Brack scored her fifth point on a free throw more than midway through the fourth quarter for the 24th — and final — point in Westport history.

While held scoreless, Rachel Storey added eight rebounds and three assists, while Skylar Bisselle scored one point.

Every member of the Eagles roster was able to play in the program’s final game, including senior Cassidy Roy (one rebound); juniors Annette Stephens (one assist) and Maggie Ploufe (two rebounds, one assist); and freshmen Thea Shaw (one rebound), Liz Poe (one steal) and Madison Kirkby.

STORIED TRADITION

As the final buzzer sounded, the members of the Westport student section rose to their feet and did what they have done during the Eagles playoff run.

They sang the school alma mater for the final time on a basketball court.

The supporters who made the 250-mile round trip stayed on their feet following the end of the game, cheering the team as it accepted the regional finalist trophy, while the players held it up to the audience of fellow students, parents and supporters, showing off their final accomplishment as a team and program.

“It has been great for them all,” McKinley said about the sectional run.

The Eagles captured their 20th Section VII/Class D title this year in their 27th trip to the sectional finals. The program has been the state runner-up twice, both under hall of fame coach Tom Beauvais.

The program is also home to a duo of the top five scorers in Section VII history in leading scorer Julie Moore (2,388) and fourth-place scorer Erin Pratt Schroeder (1,667).

Moore graduated in 1992, while Schroeder graduated in 1996. At the time, the duo were first and third in the record books for both boys and girls.

“It makes me teary-eyed thinking about it,” Schroeder said. “For me, my high school career was really the greatest time of my basketball life. The memories I hold the closest to my heart are from Westport.

“I understand the need to change and move forward but, gosh it is tough to think Westport has come to an end,” Schroeder added.

MOVING AHEAD

“I just look forward to next year,” McKinley said after the game. “Hopefully I will be able to coach next year and we will start a new tradition.”

The future may look very bright for the newly-formed Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport District when it comes to girls basketball.

Between Westport and Elizabethtown-Lewis, a total of 17 players will return with varsity experience, with Brack and Roy being the only two seniors on either roster.

The Griffins — the name the program is currently known under for most fall and spring sports programs — could also bring seven all-stars to the floor next season in MVAC northern division honorees Storey (first team), Schwoebel (second), King and Bisselle (honorable mentions); along with southern division all-stars Bree Hunsdon (first), Analise Burdo (second) and Abby Monty (honorable mention).

The Lions were coached by Westport alum Terry Egglefield.