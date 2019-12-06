Eagles start bowling season with 4-0 win over Patriots

× Expand Keith Lobdell Morgan Brunet rolled a 696 series in the opening match of the season for Beekmantown against AuSable Valley Thursday.

PLATTSBURGH | Morgan Brunet shined on the North Bowl Lanes for the Beekmantown girls varsity bowling team in their 4-0 win over AuSable Valley Thursday.

Brunet started the match with a 248 and followed it with a pair of 224 games for a 696 series, almost 200 pins more than teammate Kylie Hilborne, who finished with the second highest series of 500 with a 192 high game.

“I am looking for the team to put in so much effort this season, working on making spares and building on the confidence to know we can get to where we want to be,” said Brunet.

Paige Hilborne had a 191 high game as part of a 485 series, while Abby Fessette had a 177-477 and Alexa Sampica 186-467.

“It was a good first match to begin our season,” said coach Farole Watts.

Katelynn Miller was the top bowler for the Patriots Thursday with a 486 series.

For the Patriots, Katelynn Miller led the team with a 183 high game and 486 series, while Madison Tromblee rolled 133-344, Makayla Lewallen 138-340 and Cassidy Demeter 114-317.