Eagles start playoffs strong

Keith Lobdell Ava McAuliffe scored four times for Chazy in a 7-0 win over Crown Point in the Section VII/Class D quarterfinals Oct. 23.

CHAZY | The Chazy Eagles opened the Section VII/Class D girls quarterfinals strong Oct. 23, scoring four in the opening half en route to a 7-0 win over eighth seed Crown Point.

Eighth grade standout Ava McAuliffe was part of six of the Eagles’ (9-8-0) seven goals, earning a 10-point night with four markers along with two assists on goals by Hadley Lucas and Olivia McLennan.

McLennan added a pair of assists on goals by McAuliffe and Celine Juneau, while sweeper Mackenzie Chapman also had an assist.

Olivia Rotella was called on to make two saves to preserve the shutout win, while Eleanor Harmon made 15 saves for the Panthers.

Te Eagles advanced to Monday’s Class D semifinal round, where they will play the winner of fifth seed Johnsburg-Minerva and fourth seed Willsboro, which will be played Thursday at 3 p.m., along with the other two quarterfinal games between (7) Indian Lake/Long Lake and (2) Boquet Valley and (6) Schroon Lake and (3) Keene.