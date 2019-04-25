Eagles sweep; Maisonville stays perfect

× Expand Lizzy Hynes teamed with Emma Beach to record a doubles victory for Beekmantown Wednesday against Schroon Lake/Newcomb.

BEEKMANTOWN | While Beekmantown scored wins of 5-0 and 4-1 over Schroon Lake/Newcomb Wednesday, the Wildcats’ Anna Maisonville continued her solid start to the season with a 6-2, 6-2 win in girls singles.

Kylie McFadden (6-1, 6-4) and Hallie Hurwitz (6-0, 6-1) scored wins for the Eagles in singles, while the doubles team of Emma Beach and Lizzy Hynes (6-0, 6-2) also scored a win.

In the boys match, Wyatt Brown (6-1, 6-3) and Haden Bouyea (6-3, 6-0) scored wins for the Eagles, along with the doubles team of Cade Berry and Max French (7-5, 6-2).