Eagles sweep past Vikings

Troy Reid had a 636 series to help lead Beekmantown over Moriah in boys varsity bowling Wednesday.

PLATTSBURGH | Troy Reid had high games of 245 and 223 in rolling a 636 series to help Beekmantown to a 4-0 win over Moriah Wednesday.

Jordan Deyo added games of 220 and 200 in a 597 series, while Alex Deso rolled a 544, Damien Stutsman a 534 and Ryan Northrup a 525.

Mark Maye led the Vikings with a 178 high game and 446 series, while John Martinez had a 433 series, Cayden Miller 406, Ethan Madill 330 and Chris Thompson 293.

Martineau leads Patriots to sweep

Logan Martineau had games of 234, 220 and 205 for a 659 series as AuSable Valley scored a 4-0 win over Plattsburgh High.

Troy McDonald added games of 210 and 213 as part of a 614 series, while Jeffrey Miller had a 520 series and Connor LaDuke rolled a 203 game as part of a 495 series.

Evan Rundall rolled a 234 game as a 614 series, while Brendan Lee added a 44 series.

Indians earn sweep of Cougars

James Williams had games of 213 and 204 as he rolled a 602 series in Peru’s 4-0 win over Northeastern Clinton Wednesday.

Josh Trombley had a 213 high game for the Indians.

Gabe Sisco had three 200-plus games (231, 224, 207) in a 662 series, while Jacob Jarrett added a 200 high game.