Eagles to face Golden Knights for D regional title

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Maggie Ploufe and the Westport Eagles look to keep their season — and program — alive when they face Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College.

TROY | The sixth-ranked Westport girls varsity basketball team has found itself back in the Class D regional finals, knowing every game could be the program’s last.

The Eagles (19-1) will face 14th-ranked Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons Saturday, 1 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College, with the winner earning a return trip to the college arena for the NYSPHSAA final four.

Bishop Gibbons (12-8) claimed the Section II title with a 39-31 win over Heatley.

The Golden Knights are led by the duo of Ava Megyeri (12.6 pints per game) and Abby Kienzle (11.5), as Megyeri has connected on 26 three-pointers.

Jailene Santiago (5.4) is also a threat from deep with 21 three-pointers made, while Meaghan Kienzle (3.8) has hit 18.

Chloe Bessinger, Ayiana Ford, Ayanna Jackson, Marissa Correra, Taylor Van Auken, Juliana Jira, Ryenne Relyea, Haley Haker and Sarah Malinowski round out the roster.

× Expand The Westport girls varsity basketball team with the Section VII/Class D banner.

For the Eagles, eighth-grader Abbey Schwoebel led the Eagles with 13 points — including the game-winning free throw with 1.7 seconds left — in the Section VII finals, averaging 11.3 per game.

Senior Kaeli Brack scored 12 points March 1, averaging 6.3 per game, while freshman Rachel Storey leads the Eagles with 13.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.6 steals.

Ella King patrols the middle for the Eagles, scoring 8 per game and averaging an impressive 16.3 rebounds in the playoffs.

Skylar Bisselle averages 7.7 points per game to round out the starting lineup, and Maggie Ploufe played a solid defensive game for the Eagles in the sectional championship.

Annette Stephens and Cassidy Roy also contribute off the bench for the Eagles, who have included Madison Kirkby, Liz Poe and Thea Shaw on the postseason roster.