Eagles top Hornets

BEEKMANTOWN | Connor McGinnis’ two-RBI single in the bottom of the fifth propelled the Beekmantown varsity baseball team to a 3-2 win over Plattsburgh High Monday.

Kaden Myers went the distance on the mound, scattering six hits and two runs over seven innings while striking out seven. He also added two hits to the offense.

Andrew Follmer had the lone extra base hit in the game for the Hornets, as he connected for a double.

SENTINELS DOUBLE UP INDIANS

Ticonderoga scored four times in the fifth inning and three more in the seven as they a scored an 8-4 victory over Peru Monday.

Russ Gallo scattered five hits over seven innings to pick up the win, while Nick Robarge-Greene had a pair of doubles, Michael DuShane a double and Terrance Benedict a home run.

Sean Crowley took the loss on the mound for the Indians, while Peter Mazzella connected on a double and Noah Lederman a triple.

RED STORM WIN FIRST OVER VIKINGS

Ben Munn went the distance on the mound and Jaden Gladd had the go-ahead RBI as Saranac Lake scored a 6-5 win over Moriah Monday.

Dylan Stewart added an RBI in the game for the Red Storm.

Jerin Sargent pitched the bulk of the game for the Vikings and recorded a double at the plate, while Dyllon Bougor had a trio of hits.

BLUE BOMBERS SCORE EARLY, DEFEAT PATS

Lake Placid scored all the runs they would need in the first inning of its Monday game against AuSable Valley, plating four runs in their first trip into the batters box in a 4-2 win.

Jesse Izzo went the distance on the mound, giving up only four hits while striking out 10. Noah Marshall added a double to the offense, while Jake Coursen had a pair of hits.

Kaleb Walton had a double for the Patriots.

COUGARS BLANK CHIEFS

Ethan Garrand scattered two hits over seven innings while striking out nine Saranac batters as Northeastern Clinton scored a 6-0 win Monday.

Angel Claudio had a double and single as part of the Cougars’ six-hit night.

For the Chiefs, Griffin Parks took the loss on the mound, while Jared Duquette and Isaac Garman had singles.

BOLTON/SCHROON DEFEATS BEAVERS

A seven-run third inning gave Bolton/Schroon Lake the breathing room it would need in a 12-5 win over Keene Monday.

Andrew Pelkey threw a complete game in the victory, striking out 12 and scattering four hits. Pelkey also connected on a triple for the game’s lone extra-base hit.