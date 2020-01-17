Eagles win defensive battle

× Expand Keith Lobdell Maria Baker drives into the lane for Bolton in their win over Keene Thursday.

KEENE VALLEY | The 20th ranked Bolton girls varsity basketball team (NYSSWA Class D) scored a 33-25 win over Keene in a defensive contest where both teams played hard to the end.

“It would have to be this team tonight or Schroon Lake who played the best defense against us this season,” said Kate Van Auken, who scored 11 points for the Eagles in the win. “They were very gritty on defense and we had to overcome that. They were very good defensively.”

Van Auken added with the strong defense played by Keene, she had to adjust her game and focus on basics.

“You have to go back to the roots and drive to the basket and try to get the calls in the paint, get to the line and try to heat up with your foul shots,” she said,

Maria Baker led the Eagles with 15 points, thanks to six free throws and a key three-pointer in the fourth quarter. Jane Pfau added two points, while Skyler Scott added two and Alysha McGarr one while having a strong night on the boards.

The Eagles made 11 free throws in the game, while Keene was 2-for-19 at the line.

“Tonight was a defensive battle and both teams hustled,” said Keene coach Josh Whitney. "The game could have gone either way, and in my opinion the game was really decided on the free throw line. We had balanced scoring again and I am pleased with the effort.”

Alyssa Summo scored 12 points for the Beavers, being guarded by Scott.

“My primary job on the team is to shut down girls on defense,” Scott said. “I feel I can shut down anyone on defense so I went into this game with confidence that I could do my job and I had the skills to do it.”

Megan Quinn added six points for Keene, with Emily Whitney scoring four and Haylie Buysse three.

The Eagles will have a big week coming up, playing Lake Placid at home Tuesday before traveling to a Friday matchup in Elizabethtown with Boquet Valley,

“I look forward to showing we have grown as a team and our skill as a group has improved,” said Scott.