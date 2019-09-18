Eagles win finals rematch

× Expand Keith Lobdell Lizzie Hynes had 12 assists and seven kills for Beekmantown in a 3-1 win over Peru Sept. 17.

BEEKMANTOWN | The Eagles varsity volleyball team won two thriller games in a 3-1 match win over Peru Sept. 17, in a rematch of the last year’s Section VII/Class B final.

The Eagles won the first game, 27-25, while falling 17-25 in the second. The Eagles then scored a 25-11 win before finishing the match out with a 25-22 win in game four.

The win moved the Eagles to 3-0 overall, with Plattsburgh High and Saranac Lake following at 2-0.

Lizzie Hynes helped pace the Eagles attack with 12 assists and seven kills, while Alexys Hawks had 15 assists and four kills with Alibra Rodriquez adding six kills and seven digs. Shania Rose added six kills and four blocks defensively, while Jenna Begor led the team with 19 digs (three aces), with Brooke Ruest adding 11 digs and Ireland Sample nine.

For Peru, Molly Timmons propelled the defensive effort with 29 digs, with Marie Higgins adding 14 digs and providing 13 successful kills on the attack. Julia Prescott added seven kills and nine digs, while Adelia Bousquet and Lauryn Clary adding nine digs, while Clary added 29 assists.

Hornets sweep

Plattsburgh High scored wins of 25-8, 25-17 and 25-16 in a three-game sweep of Lake Placid Sept. 17, with key points coming from the service line as Lily Snide struck for six aces and 13 assists while Grace McMahon had eight aces.

Alexandra Hartnett added seven kills, while Arianna Gowett led the Hornets with five digs.

Grace Crawford had 12 digs and three kills for Lake Placid, while Evelynn Sharp connected on three aces.

Red Storm roll

Saranac Lake scored a straight game match win with scores of 25-11, 25-8 and 25-14 Sept. 16 against Northern Adirondack.

Sydney Andronica had 29 digs for the Red Storm, while being part of a strong service line game with four aces. Maddie Gay also had four aces to go with 10 digs, while Nora Glover (three kills) and Katie Gay each had five aces. Meagan O’Brien added four assists.

For NAC, Cora Barnaby had nine digs, three kills and an ace, Jadyn LaValley had 11 digs and Anna Brown added three assists.

Chiefs earn win

Saranac picked up their first victory of the season with games of 25-17, 25-23 and 25-15 Sept. 17 against Northeastern Clinton.

Madison DuBray led the offensive attack with six aces and 14 kills for the Chiefs, while, adding seven digs. Kate Siskavich added eight aces and six kills, while Abigail Breyette added 10 digs, five aces and four kills; Mikayla St. Louis six kills, 13 assists and five digs; and Maddie Beaney 14 assists.

Mackenzie Gardner had 10 digs to lead the Cougars defensive effort, while Kelsey Gamache added eight, Sadie Dumas and Lauryn Munson seven, and Morgan Monette four.