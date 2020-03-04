Emmett joins soccer coaching staff

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College has announced the hiring of Robert Emmett as an assistant men’s soccer coach. He comes to Middlebury having spent the last three years as an assistant at Division I Binghamton University.

Photo by Middlebury College VT-030720-SPORTS-Soccer-staff-Robert-Emmett Robert Emmett

“I am honored to have the opportunity to join the Middlebury men’s soccer program,” expressed Emmett. “I am looking forward to working alongside head coach Alex Elias and the rest of the staff, while continuing the tradition of success for this program. I am excited to create relationships with our student-athletes, while helping them succeed both in the classroom and on the field.”

“We are eager and excited to have Robert join our coaching staff,” stated Elias. “He has worked with and learned from top-coaches, most recently with Paul Marco of Binghamton. Rob’s exposure to high level players, coaches and soccer environments will help us immediately inject new energy and ideas into our program. Along with his top character, he brings a high level of professionalism and work ethic, and he will subsequently add a lot of value on and off the field to the Middlebury men’s soccer program.”

Emmett is a 2014 graduate of SUNY Cortland where he earned a bachelor’s degree in sport management with a minor in communications. He also obtained his master’s degree in sport management from SUNY Cortland in 2016. He played for the Red Dragons from 2010-2013 as a goalkeeper.

Following graduation, he was an assistant coach for his alma mater for two years, spending time with both the men’s (2015) and women’s (2014) programs. During his time with the men, he helped coach six players to all-conference laurels. Emmett spent the 2016-17 season with Lake Erie College where he assisted in leading the Storm to its second-most victories in a single season. The defense ranked in the top-10 nationally in several statistical categories, including shutouts (third), goals-against average (fourth), save percentage (ninth). During this time, he aided in coaching six players to all-conference and all-tournament honors, including the 2016 GLIAC Goalkeeper of the Year.

After his time with the Storm, he spent three seasons at NCAA Division I Binghamton University. Emmett helped mentor nine all-conference selections, as well as, the 2017 America East Rookie of the Year. During his final season, he helped guide the team back into the America East Playoffs.

Emmett holds his United Soccer Coaches Advanced National Goalkeeping Diploma. He also holds his United Soccer Coaches Advanced National Diploma and his USSF D License. ■