Empire State Winter Games set for next week

× Expand File photo Figure skater Carly Brox stands with her coaches after performing in the Empire State Winter Games last year. The 2019 ESWG will be held Jan. 31 through Feb. 3.

File photo Adaptive sports are a major part of the Empire State Winter Games, with several events allowing for disabled athletes to compete, including sled hockey.

LAKE PLACID | Top winter athletes from throughout the state of New York will make their way to the North Country Jan. 31 through Feb. 3 for the 2019 Empire State Winter Games.

The 39th annual sports extravaganza will start with an opening ceremonies at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid the evening of Jan. 31, including an athletes entrance and torch lighting ceremony.

This year, the annual Torch Run will make its way to Lake Placid from two starting points, starting from Buffalo and New York City on Jan. 27.

Local torch stops will include Gore Mountain on Jan. 30 (2:45 p.m.); along with Fort Ticonderoga (6:45 a.m.), Ticonderoga Community Bank (9 a.m.), Paul Smith’s (2 p.m.), Tupper Lake Mercy Center (3:20 p.m.), Community Bank in Saranac Lake (3:30 p.m.) and Community Bank in Lake Placid (4:30 p.m.) Jan. 31.

At each torch stop, local dignitaries and state officials, as well as torch runners will be in attendance to speak about the games. Each stop is expected to last for one half hour.

Following the Torch Run and opening ceremonies, competitors will start competitions in a number of sports, including alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsled, Nordic, ski jumping, figure skating, freestyle moguls, luge, Nordic combined, skeleton, snowboard cross, snowshoe, speed skating and hockey.

There will also be adaptive sporting events, which has been a growing part of the ESWG program in allowing athletes with disabilities to compete in events including sled hockey, adaptive snowboard and ski cross, adaptive biathlon and adaptive alpine skiing.

There will also be an e-sports event at Paul Smith’s College, as well as a ski Race at Titus Mountain in Malone.

Sport venues are located in Lake Placid, Wilmington, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Malone, and Paul Smiths. Venues include: Lake Placid Olympic Center Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid Olympic jumping and sliding complexes, Mid’s Park in Lake Placid, Whiteface Mountain, Paul Smith’s College, Paul Smith’s College VIC, Saranac Lake Civic Center, Dewey Mountain Recreation Area, Tupper Lake Memorial Civic Center, Olympic cross country and Biathlon center, Titus Mountain and Mount Pisgah.

For more information on the annual Empire State Winter Games, visit empirestatewintergames.com.