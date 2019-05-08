Emus sweep Sentinels on track

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Thea Shaw takes the lead for EMW against Madison Flora of Ticonderoga Tuesday. Shaw won three individual events and was part of a winning relay for the Emus. More photos from this meet can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

TICONDEROGA | The EMU track and field teams scored wins of 91-36 (boys) and 77-52 (girls) over the Ticonderoga Sentinels Tuesday.

The Emus won the 3,200 and 1,600 relay in boys, while Devin Meachem won the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles, 200; Luis Medina the 100 and 400; Denali Garnica the 1,600; Logan VanBuren the 800 and 3,200; with Lucas Spilling scoring wins in the long jump and triple jump.

For Ticonderoga, Kyler teRiele won the high jump and discus, while Derek Joiner won the shot put. The Sentinels also won the 400 relay.

In the girls meet, Thea Shaw, Rachel Storey, Desiree Demar and Dava Marcil won the 1,600 relay, while Shaw swept the distance events with wins in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000.

Storey scored wins in the 400 and high jump, while Marcil scored a win in the 100 hurdles and Madeline Cochran scored wins in the shot put and discus. Sophia McKiernan added a win in the 400 hurdles.

Kirsten Strum scored wins in the 100 and long jump for the Sentinels, while joining with Brooke Lauzon, Ana McDonald and Madalyn Hubbard to win the 400 relay. Hubbard also won in the 200, while Lauzon picked up the win in the triple jump.

RED STORM SWEEP INDIANS

The Saranac Lake varsity track and field teams swept past the Peru Indians Tuesday, with the boys team scoring a 95-37 win over the Indians, and the Red Storm girls scoring a 75-56 win.

Patrick Wamsganz, Nick Kelting, Micah McCulley and Brooks Fletcher won the 3,200 relay, as Kelting also had a win in the 100, McCulley the 400 and 3,200, while Wamsganz won the 800 and triple jump.

Andrew Fogarty, Peter Fogarty, James Catania and Adam Hesseltine teamed together for a win in the 1,600 relay, while the quartet of Owen Yando, Fletcher, Jacob Adams and Dan Foley won the 400 relay.

Sawyer Carson won the 110 hurdles, while Yando won the long jump, Patrick Alberga the shot put and Jon Hewitt the discus.

Connor LaVair won the 400 hurdles for the Indians, while Dylan Witt won the 200 and Haddan Barcomb won the high jump.

In the girls meet, Grace Clark won the 100 hurdles; while Edina Cecunjanin won the 100, 200, 400 and high jump; Sylvie Linck the 400 hurdles; and Mecalyn Sousa the shot put. The team of Gwen Mader, Faith Rathaupt, Linck and Cecunjanin won the 1,600 relay.

Ella Messner, Sara Crippen, Kaylee Amoriell and Ingrid Baggett teamed to win the 3,200 relay for the Indians, while Crippen won the 800, Amoriell the 3,000 and Messner the triple jump.

Marie Higgins scored a win in the long jump, while teaming with Morgan Phillips, Angelique Ryder and Hallie LaDuke to win the 400 relay. Harley Gainer added a win in the 1,500.

CHIEFS DEFEAT HORNETS

The Saranac varsity boys (86-45) and girls (71-61) track and field teams swept past the Plattsburgh High Hornets Tuesday.

Joe Webster, Kaleb Stanton, Dylan Borner and Alex Christman scored the win in the 3,200 relay for the Chiefs, while Cameron Duffield won the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles and high jump; Brexton Montville the 100 and 200; Sam Carter the 1,600; Luke Maye the long jump; Anthony Bernardi the triple jump; Connor Kiroy the shot put; and Nick Bunker the discus.

The team of Bernardi, Montville, Garrett Adolfo and Zashon Abrams won the 400 relay, while the team of Duffield, Bernardi, Montville and Alex Strack won the 1,600 relay.

Alex Chapman (800) and Heath Lucas (3,200) scored wins for the Hornets.

The Chiefs girls won two of the three relay events, with Heather Dutko, Kennedy Ubl, Angelena Fay and Rachael Woodruff scoring a win in the 3,200 relay and Nora Canning, Kaylyn Wood, Hannah Desserault and Leah Madden winning the 400 relay.

Desserault also scored a win in the 100 hurdles, while Woodruff won the 800.

Elise LePage scored wins in the 1,500, 400 hurdles and 3,000, while Mackenzie Converse had a win in the 400 and Maddie Hoeth in the discus.

Angelina Lyons scored wins in the 100, 200 and triple jump for the Hornets, with Jasmine Piper winning the shot put, Julia Yocum the high jump and Lily Snide the long jump. The team of Lily Clermont, Catherine Langlois, Haley Ladue and Piper secured the win in the 1,600 relay.

BOMBER BOYS, KNIGHT GIRLS WIN

The Lake Placid boys varsity track and field team scored a 96-22 win over Seton Catholic Tuesday, while the Seton girls team scored a 65-58 win over the Blue Bombers in Lake Placid.

Sean Ransom won the 110 hurdles and 200 for the Blue Bombers, while Cooper Grady won the 100; Noah Fine the 400, 1,600 and 3,200; Kai Frantz the triple jump; and Kyle Shambo the shot put and discus. The Blue Bombers also won the 400 and 1,600 relays.

Seton Catholic won the 3,200 relay, while Jake Glicksman won the 400 hurdles and Aidan Masten the long jump.

Georgia Boule won the 100 for the Knights in the girls meet, while Sofia DeJordy won the 1,500 and 3,000, Pascale Allen the 400 hurdles, Sophie Macner the long jump and Kennedy Spriggs the discus.

Annie and Sarah Rose-McCandish teamed to win the 3,200 (Marli Damp, Harley Cohen) and 1,600 (Mackenzie Kondrat, Sandra Harper) relays, with Annie winning the 200 and 400 and Sarah winning the 800.

Lynn Palen added a win in the triple jump, while Lura Johnson won the shot put.

COUGARS SWEEP EAGLES

Northeastern Clinton scored wins of 70.5-55.5 (boys) and 85-39 (girls) over Beekmantown Tuesday.

Thomas Gilbo, Rolland Guay, Carter Gooley and James Molinski teamed for a win in the 3,200 relay, while Keaton Badger, Alex Gomez, Zach Miller and Cody Lyon won the 400 relay and the quartet of Lyon, Miller, Badger and Deren Purisic won the 1,600 relay.

Reid LaValley added individual wins in the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles, high jump (tied with Carter Baron of Beekmantown) and triple jump, while Miller added wins in the 100 and 200, Gilbo the 1,600 and 3,200 and Spencer Trudo the shot put.

Carter Baron also scored a win in the long jump for the Eagles, while Aiden Hoogkamp won the 400.

In the girls meet, Ellie Prairie, Emma Fredette, Alex Turner and Morgan Morette won the 3,200 relay, while Prairie won the 1,500 and 3,000, Taylor Woods the 400, Audi Hollister the 400 hurdles, Fredette the 800, Lauren Brilotti the 200, Marlie Sample the long jump, Samantha Disco the shot put and Leah Coulombe the discus.

Avery Durgan scored a win in the 100 for the Eagles.