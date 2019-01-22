End of an era: Willsboro, Westport renew rivalry for last time

× Willsboro’s Trevor Bigelow tries to steal the ball from behind against Westport guard Hudson Stephens in the final game between the Warriors and Eagles Jan. 18. Photo by Keith Lobdell

WESTPORT | Barring a sectional pairing, the years-long and oft times intense rivalry between the Westport Eagles and Willsboro is now at an end.

The two basketball programs met Jan. 17 (girls) and 18 (boys) for their final regular season meetings, as the Westport program will cease to exist at the end of this season to become part of the new merged Griffin program.

“People care about this,” said Willsboro girls varsity coach and graduate Nick Arnold. “You know the fans are going to be there because we are so close and you have to be ready to bring your best.”

“It is a big-time rivalry as far as I am concerned,” added graduate and Willsboro modified boys coach Terry Cross. “I have been watching Westport and Willsboro play for 40-something years. I played against them. It was always competitive.”

For some, memories of the rivalry between the two schools comes down to two words — The Pit.

“The first thing I think about is the Pit,” said Westport boys varsity coach and graduate Michael “Ike” Tyler. “We had some hellacious games out there. My senior year we beat them three times, but we played one game against them in Willsboro and lost by one point, and that is the one I remember.”

“I played in the pit and there are a lot of interesting memories playing there with the balcony overhead,” said Westport girls modified coach and alum Irwin Borden. “It’s a rivalry that has been in place for years and each team always brings their best game and the fans are always there to watch us play.”

“I can remember playing in the Pit against Steve Vogel and (Ryan and Randy) Sherman and there were a lot of good teams between us,” said David Reynolds, Essex County Sheriff and Willsboro graduate. “I remember my senior year we beat Westport twice in the regular season and lost to them in sectionals.”

Reynold’s coach, Pete Jacques, was in the middle of many of the rivalry games over the years.

“We always had good games and there are a lot of good memories from those times,” he said.

Current varsity boys coach Jim Spring said the rivalry has been part of his life as a player or coach for 30-plus years.

“Yeah, it’s weird to know it has ended,” said Spring. “It’s been good basketball games, even when it seems like one team was better, it has always been close and a tough rivalry, for sure.”

“There have been a lot of good players from both schools,” said Arnold. “We always looked forward to playing them and you knew most of the kids and you came ready to play against them. It will be weird not to see Westport on the schedule.”

“I had my career high in Westport,” said Chazy boys varsity coach and Willsboro graduate Clay Sherman. “There are a lot of memories from the games we played. It’s weird knowing we (Chazy) are playing them for a final time and that the rivalry between Willsboro and Westport will be ending.”

Current players weighed in with their thoughts on the end of the rivalry.

“My freshman year we split in the league and we beat them 31-30, and that was our big win of the year because they were our rivals,” said Willsboro senior Trevor Bigelow. “It is nice to know we got the win in our last meeting.”

“For me, it is the same as any other season,” said Westport senior Will Napper. “We (went out ) to play as hard as you can.”

“It is a little sad because this is the last time we will be playing them as the Eagles, but we have a lot of new, big opportunities ahead of us,” added Westport senior Kaeli Brack.

Westport varsity girls coach Hokey McKinley said Willsboro always brought a tough challenge to the Lady Eagles.

“There are always very scrappy and they play hard no matter what and that is something to respect,” McKinley said. “They always play as hard as they can. That is what comes to mind.”

While the rivalry will be missed, some said they are looking forward to the new opportunities that will come when Westport merges with Elizabethtown-Lewis and starts the Griffins basketball program in the 2019-20 season.

“There will be new rivalries, with teams in different places,” said Reynolds.

“Things change and evolve, it’s not more so with any other team,” said McKinley.

“Everything is changing,” said Jacques. “This is something that was talked about happened for the past 20 years.”

WARRIORS DOMINATE BOYS FINALE

After a closely contested 16-13 opening quarter in favor of Willsboro Jan. 18, the Warriors outscored the Eagles 28-4 in the second eight minutes, with Trevor Bigelow connecting on three of his four three-pointers and the team hitting six shots from beyond the arc in the stanza.

Bigelow finished with 23 points in the game, while Peyton Ford added 16, Cody Ahrent nine, Stephen Leibeck eight, Ben Jackson six, Oliver Lee five, Jared Joslyn four, Jared Ball four and Jon Schier four.

Blake Liberi led the Eagles with 16 points, while Hudson Stephens scored 12, Edward Nesbitt seven, Will Napper four and Kaleb Pettit three.

While the score was not indicative of the rivalry, the play was, with intense tie-ups, hard fouls and one collision leading to a player being attended to for bleeding.

Ella King drives to the basket for Westport against Willsboro Thursday in the final regular season meeting between the two schools as Westport will merge with ELCS next year. King had 13 rebounds in the Eagles win.

EAGLE GIRLS PULL AWAY IN SECOND HALF

The first half of the finale to one of the greatest MVAC rivalry series took place Thursday, as the Willsboro girls basketball team traveled to Westport one final time, where the Eagles scored a 44-20 victory over the Warriors.

Willsboro was in the game through much of the opening half, trailing 16-10 at the break. The Eagles then clamped down defensively, shutting out the Warriors in the third quarter while building their lead to 31-10.

Rachel Storey found her range from outside in the second half, connecting on a pair of three-pointers to scored a game-high 15 points while pulling down 11 rebounds. Ella King added 8 points and 13 rebounds, while Abbey Schwoebel scored 13 points, Kaeli Brack 7 and Annette Stephens 1.

From the free throw line, the Eagles held a 13-1 advantage in successful attempts as Storey led the way with five foul shots made.

For the Warriors, Kaili Bourdeau scored 10 points with Malina Lawrence adding 7, Samantha Harrison 2 and Olivia Politi 1.

What are your favorite high school rivalry memories. Westport-Willsboro or any other. Let us know by emailing keith@suncommunitynews.com or going to our Facebook Page and we may select your memory for an upcoming story.