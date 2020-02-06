Entire high school schedule snowed out

PLATTSBURGH | All games on the Section VII schedule for today have been canceled or postponed.

Many schools were either closed or released early due to a winter storm that hit the area in the early morning hours. All other schools have canceled after school activities.

The storm is forecasted to bring more snow to the North Country over the next 24 hours — as much as 18 inches — putting tomorrow’s schedule in peril as well.

According to the Section VII Athletics website, no varsity cancellations have been made for Feb. 7, but could be pending.

The state girls hockey tournament, set to take place in Lake Placid Feb. 7-8, is currently listed as being played as scheduled.