ESWG sets records

Photo by Keith Lobdell The Watertown Wolves look to clear the puck out of their end during the youth hockey tournament held at the Empire State Winter Games. Over 2,100 athletes from across the state came to the region Jan. 31-Feb. 3 to compete in several sporting events. Photo by Keith Lobdell

LAKE PLACID | Over 2,100 athletes made their way to the Lake Placid region this past weekend to celebrate sport as the annual Empire State Winter Games (ESWG) were held from Jan. 31 through Feb. 3.

1994 Olympian Nick Fairall addressed the athletes at the opening ceremony, telling them to pursue their dreams and work to overcome challenges they may face in sports and life.

“The challenges that you face will only destroy you if you let them,” Fairall said. “We all have the strength to overcome the challenges that lay before us. When challenges present themselves, I want you to remember that every day you decide, you choose to succumb or overcome, to remain a victim or become a victor.”

Hana Kang of Long Island was chosen at random to light the cauldron at the ceremony as all athletes wore LED bracelets that were timed to music.

During the ceremony the color of each bracelet turned to white, except Kang’s, which turned red, giving her the honor of lighting the cauldron.

RESULTS

Numerous local athletes were able to take home medals at the ESWG.

In slalom, Inez Burkard of the NYSEF program placed first in the girls slalom, while Northwood students Joanna Rosenbluth and Sarah Coombs earned silver and bronze.

The boys slalom was swept by a trio of Northwood students with Jake Reynolds earning gold, Hugh Dempsey, silver, and Andrew Van Slyke, bronze.

Chelsea Smith of Lake Placid was the winner in the Alpine GS race, while Reynolds captured gold in the boys race.

Saranac Lake’s Bella Wissler won gold in the girls 13-16 7.5K biathlon, while Andrew Sciano of Lake Placid took gold and Luke Moffett of Peru silver in the boys 13-16 biathlon.

In ski jumping, Kai McKinnon of Lake Placid won gold and a pair of silver medals at the jumping complex, while Abigail Van Dorn of Lake Placid, Eli Larkin of Plattsburgh and Tate Frantz of Lake Placid also won gold. Lake Placid’s Trey Frantz earned a silver.

Nick Fitzsimmons of Lake Placid won the gold in the 5K snowshoe race, while Jay Niederbuhl of Saranac Lake finished with one gold and three silvers.

Anya Morgan of Upper Jay won the biathlon sprint race, as the following athletes earned top spots in Nordic: Christopher Rose (Peru), Chris Beattie (Lake Placid), Daven Linck (Saranac Lake), Jack Fogarty (Paul Smith’s) and Sean Rose of Peru, who won the 1K race in the 7-11 age group, edging Mason Stoddard of Saranac Lake by 1.4 seconds.

More results can be found online at empirestatewintergames.com/results.