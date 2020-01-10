Fall state scholar athletes named

TROY | The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) is proud to announce its fall 2019 Scholar-Athlete teams and individuals. This is the 28th year the NYSPHSAA has conducted the Scholar-Athlete program, which is sponsored by Pupil Benefits Plan, Inc.

This fall, NYSPHSAA recognized 66 Scholar-Athlete teams and 679 individuals from Section VII.

“Congratulations to our NYSPHSAA student-athletes and member schools,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “The Scholar-Athlete program continues to be one of the most rewarding endeavors we encourage here at the Association.”

AuSable Valley (50): Boys cross country, football, girls cross country, girls soccer, girls swimming, volleyball.

Beekmantown (60): Boys cross country, girls cross country, girls soccer, volleyball, gymnastics (see more below).

× Expand Provided The Section VII/Class D champion Moriah/Boquet Valley varsity boys cross country team was named a NYSPHSAA scholar athlete team for the fall 2019 season.

Boquet Valley (28): Boys cross country (M/BV), Boys soccer, girls soccer.

Crown Point (19): Boys soccer, girls soccer.

Indian Lake: Boys soccer, girls soccer.

Keene (18): Boys soccer, girls soccer.

Lake Placid (29): Boys varsity soccer, girls cross country, girls soccer, volleyball.

Moriah (28): Boys cross country (M/BV), girls cross country (M/BV), girls soccer, girls swimming.

Northeastern Clinton (43): Boys cross country, Boys soccer, girls cross country, girls soccer.

Northern Adirondack (30): Boys soccer, girls soccer, volleyball.

× Expand The Section VII/Class B champion Peru varsity volleyball team was named a NYSPHSAA scholar athlete team for the fall 2019 season.

Peru (78): Boys cross country, girls cross country, girls soccer, girls swimming, volleyball, gymnastics.

Plattsburgh High (73): Boys cross country, Boys soccer, girls cross country, girls soccer, girls swimming, volleyball, gymnastics.

Saranac (96): Boys cross country, Boys soccer, football, girls cross country, girls soccer, volleyball.

× Expand The NYSPHSAA Class C champion Saranac Lake varsity boys cross country team was named a NYSPHSAA scholar athlete team for the fall 2019 season.

Saranac Lake (53): Boys cross country, Boys soccer, girls cross country, girls soccer, volleyball.

Seton Catholic (21): Boys cross country, girls cross country, girls soccer.

Ticonderoga (21): Boys cross country, girls cross country,

Wells (17): Boys soccer, girls soccer.

Willsboro (15): Boys soccer, girls soccer.

Beekmantown Eagles name state scholar athletes

BEEKMANTOWN | Beekmantown High School proudly announces the following student athletes from our Fall sports teams that have achieved the NYSPHSAA Scholar Athlete Award. These awards are for achieving academic excellence while actively participating in a varsity level interscholastic athletics during the Fall 2019 Sport Season.

Girls soccer: Isabella Brown, Avery Durgan, Danielle Dyke, Sophia King, Angelina Lyons, Emma McCasland, Alexis Provost, Kiera Regan, Avery Scott, Olivia Scott, Emma Snook, Madison Tetreault, Sarah Tisdale.

Boys cross country: Cade Berry, Devan Bobeau, Bode Currilla, Adam Juneau, Riley Loghan, Elijah Magiera, Blake Moravec, Odin Nelson, George Saliba, Nathan Sand.

Girls cross country: Mia Danville, Pheobe Eldredge, Kayler Grizzle, Mikayla Hamel, Raelin Ko, Alice Saliba, Shaileigh White.

Volleyball: Kylie Hilborne, Elizabeth Hynes, Alibra Rodriguez, Shania Rose, Brooke Ruest, Ireland Sample.

Gymnastics: Jordan Cook, Dakota Finley, Lauren Gonyo, Celeste Lukasiewicz, Nathaniel Sarnow, Erin Warner, Shawna Manor (via Saranac).

Cheerleading: Makayla Brown, Brair Grom, Adriana Zuffuto, Marly Waldron.

Football: Nathaniel Bourdeau, Grant Decker, Matthew Dion, Nathaniel Finley, Hayden McGarvey, Connor Mcginnis, Alessandro Mull, Kaden Myers, Patrick Pantazis, Jonah Phaneuf, Troy Reid, Alex Walker.

Boys soccer: Zachary Bushey, Nikolas Hart, Dalton Kane, Ian McCasland, Ryan Northrup.