Fast-pitch tourney returns to Au Sable Forks

× Expand Photo provided The Au Sable Forks Fastpitch Softball Tournament will be held July 12-14.

Au SABLE FORKS| The Adirondack community of Au Sable Forks will again become a hotbed for softball action this weekend as it hosts the 57th-annual Au Sable Forks Fastpitch Tournament.

The weekend starts Friday, July 12, with an opening ceremony at Billy Mitchell Memorial Field, with the festivities to begin at 6:30 p.m. with the dedication of the tournament to Mary Claire Smythe and Stephanie Snow for their years of outstanding volunteer service to the success of this annual event.

Games begin at 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, with games throughout the day Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

Two local teams will compete in the tournament, including the Gordon 101 Brewers, playing first in the 7 p.m. game July 12, led by local standout Andrew Bombard on the mound who has struck out 71 batters in 68 innings so far this season.

The Brewers are also well stacked on the offensive side, too, being led by Kodi Gordon with a .447 batting average with six home runs and 14 RBI; Josh Douglass with a .308 average; A.J. Gordon (.250) and Bombard (.342). In addition, the roster includes local standouts Kyle Nolan, Adam Coolidge, Ryan Evens, Bernie Laduke, John Mussen, Eric Rock, Brandon Snow, Kelly Gordon, T.J. Burl and Mason Dubay. The Brewers will be managed by Scott Bombard.

The second team, the Au Sable Forks Merchants, will play in the 9 p.m. July 12 game. Their lineup includes local players Mike Furnia, Tyler Santa Maria, Dalton McDonald, Mike McDonald, Marcus Lafebve, Alex Santa Maria, Austin Depo, Zac Shaw, Kody Shaw, Greg Musk, Nate Craig and U.S. Olympian Jayson Terdiman. The Merchants will be co-managed by Tom Mousseau and Pat Santa Maria.

“Some of the best fast-pitch players in the world will be competing for over $3,400 in prize money and awards,” said Randy Douglas, former chair and current media liaison for the tournament. “Also, the 2019 Au Sable Forks Tournament winner will win an entry to the 2020 ISC World Championships in Moline, Ill.

“Adam Coolidge, in his third year as the tournament director, and his volunteer committees have shown a lot of dedication in keeping this world-known festival alive and well.”

For more information, call 518-569-3582. ■