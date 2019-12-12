× Expand Photo courtesy of Middlebury College Field hockey honors Middlebury College players Alison Denby, Erin Nicholas, Katie George and Marissa Baker.

MIDDLEBURY | Four members of the Middlebury College field hockey team were honored when the NFHCA (National Field Hockey Coaches Association) announced its All-Region teams. Senior Marissa Baker (Darien, Connecticut), junior Erin Nicholas (Scarsdale, New York) and first-year player Katie George (North Kingstown, Rhode Island) were all First-Team All-New England West selections, while senior Alison Denby (Wilmette, Illinois) earned a spot on the second team. Nicholas was deemed the regional player of the year for the second-straight season. The group helped lead the Panthers to a 21-1 record en route to their third-straight NCAA Championship and fourth in the last five years.

Nicholas became the first NESCAC Player to be named Rookie of the Year and then win back-to-back Player of the Year honors. She finished the season tied for the team-lead with 29 points, while ranking second with 11 goals and seven assists. All five of those statistics are among the top-five in the NESCAC. Nicholas led the league with six game-winning goals in 2019. The junior had an eight-game point streak earlier this season, where she recorded 17 points and four game winners. She was deemed the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Baker is now a two-time first-team All-Region choice as well as a two-time first-team All-NESCAC honoree. She led the team and ranked second in the NESCAC with eight assists this fall, to go along with eight goals and 24 points, both third on the team. The senior scored the game-winning goal in both the NCAA and NESCAC Championship games this season. Baker also earned a spot on the NCAA All-Tournament Team.

George earns a spot on the All-Region team after doing the same on the All-NESCAC squad, while earning NESCAC Rookie of the Year honors. She led the team this fall with 13 goals, while tying Nicholas with 29 points. Her goal total was second among her NESCAC peers, while her points tied her for third. The rookie earned 12 points in her first four collegiate games, including three goals and an assist in a win over UNE. She netted game’s only goal in the NCAA Semifinal victory over Salisbury and was named to the All-Tournament team.

Denby earns her first post-season accolade as a member of a stingy Panther defense. She helped lead a group that allowed a NESCAC-best 0.67 goals/game, with nine shutouts. Middlebury allowed just two goals in NCAA Tournament play, including a pair of shutouts at the final four. ■