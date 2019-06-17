× The Ticonderoga varsity baseball team meets its fans behind home plate after winning the NYSPHSAA Class C state title June 15.

VESTAL | For the Ticonderoga varsity baseball team, it was mission accomplished June 15 in the NYSPHSAA Class C state title game.

Or, more appropriately, finished business.

“We had unfinished business leaving here last year and we definitely came with our game today and ready to finish it,” Russell Gallo III said after Ticonderoga scored a 7-3 win over Cooperstown in the state final.

“This is definitely a dream come true.”

“We finished the business,” said Bryce Gautreau, who threw an inning in the Sentinels’ no-hit championship performance. “We came in with a chip on our shoulder from last year and we needed to get the job done, and we came and got it.”

“Our unfinished business is now finished,” shortstop Terrance Benedict said. “It’s amazing to come back with fewer players and finish on what we came up just short on last year. With the things we had gone through and we overcame them to get back here and win this game is amazing.”

“I don’t know if I have the words right now,” starter Michael DuShane said. “I’m speechless.”

“It’s unbelievable,” catcher Jack Grinnell said. “They say that — I am at a loss for words right now. As far as this team has come from last year it is unbelievable.”

“I feel amazing,” third baseman Monty Benedict said. “My hit got me super excited and I feel like I had a good game today and very excited we got the win. For our whole team to hit was amazing.”

“We finished the business, it’s a great feeling,” Conall Tierney said.

Carson Reeves gave credit to the competition.

“Hats off to Cooperstown, they are a great team,” Reeves said. “We were able to smoke the ball around today. It’s unbelievable.”

Nick Robarge Greene hit a two-run homer to get the Sentinels going in the first, and said he knew the team would respond.

“I knew if I had my team’s back, they would have mine, too,” he said. “We finished the business.”

For coach Dan Dorsett, the memory of last season was something that haunted him until the 2019 season started back in March.

“They came back emotionally ready to go,” Dorsett said. “I was probably more of a wreck coming into the season than they were, but they just wanted to play baseball and they got me motivated again.

There had not been a day since last year I had not thought about that game and what I could have done differently as a coach. Once we started working again, that was over and it was just about how we need to do this.

“I was emotional and I thought I was going to break down,” Dorsett added about after the game. “I decided to smile, though, enjoy it and I was a kid again.”

The celebration continued into the final day of the regular 2018-19 school year Monday, June 17, with students and fans wearing Ti purple throughout the day.

“I am tremendously proud of Coach Dorsett and his team for making an historic accomplishment for Ticonderoga schools and community,” superintendent Dr John McDonald said. “We have had individual state champions, but this is the first team that has done this. Even more impressive is the resolve they showed after getting so close last year. They have lifted the town and should be proud of their achievement.”