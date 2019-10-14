Finley’s arm, key defensive plays lead Eagles to CVAC crown

× Expand Keith Lobdell Jonah Phaneuf stretches out to record a safety for the Beekmantown defense in their 42-21 win over Saranac Lake Oct. 12.

SARANAC LAKE | Nate Finley threw for five touchdowns and the Beekmantown defense made timely plays in the second half as the Eagles reclaimed the CVAC regular season football crown with a 42-21 win over Saranac Lake Oct. 12.

Holding a 14-7 lead at halftime on a pair of Finley to Matt Dion touchdown passes (45, 30 yards), The Red Storm started with the ball, but were quickly turned over when Eagle defensive back Kaden Myers intercepted a pass. Myers then had a long run which helped to set up Finley’s third TD pass of the game to Connor McGinnis.

“We could not have done it without our lines,” said Myers. “They did a great job. It’s great to win a back-to-back championship.”

At the end of the third, Jonah Phaneuf was able to break through the line and record a safety for the Eagles, making the score 22-7. One the ensuing kick, Andrew VanNatten returned the ball 65 yards deep into Red Storm territory, setting up a Myers 14 yard touchdown run a couple plays later.

“We were subbing in fresh people on every play and we rushed everyone up the middle,” Phaneuf said. “Our line did an amazing job and he rolled right to me and I was able to take him down.”

“I had to do a job, just like the other 10 guys on the field have a job to do, and I was able to do mine,” said VanNatten. “I noticed there was a lack of people on my left side so I took off for there and was able to hit the hole.”

The punt return started a strong final part of the game for VanNatten, as he also recorded a forced fumble after Saranac Lake had cut into the Eagle lead and later recovered an onside kick.

”It was scary for a moment,” VanNatten said of the onside recovery. “I was the only guy over there so they kicked it right at me and I was able to stop it.

“As far as the fumble, I just wrapped him up. It was wet so that may have had more to do with it.”

“Andrew is only a sophomore and he is probably the fastest kid on our team and we have been trying to get him the ball more,” said Beekmantown coach Jamie Lozier. “He is a great kid.”

Finley finished with 165 yards passing a touchdown throws to Dion (2), McGinnis, (2) and Connor LaPier. Myers finished with 70 yards rushing and a score.

“We had great fakes from our running backs and great blocking from the line, I could not have done it without them,” Finley said. “This is my first time to be here and be part of a championship but it feels really great to continue what we had going last year and repeat.”

“We had trouble running the ball and Nate did a great job trying to find some guys and rolling out,” said Lozier. “We also had a couple of lucky breaks and that is what you need. We did a lot of scout work this week and were able to recognize a lot of their stuff.”

“I think this is the first time we have had back-to-back champions and we were able to give coach Lozier his fourth,” said Phaneuf on the title. “We have had fun with this group of guys all the way up from the PAL level to here and we knew we could accomplish a league title.”

Finale ahead

For the Eagles, the regular season finale will be a chance for payback after Moriah broke up their bid for an undefeated season in 2018. This year, the Eagles will travel to Linney Field for a 7:30 p.m. start Oct. 18.

“We have to grind in out, stay focused and work hard in practice,” said Myers.

“We really want to show we are the top team in the section and we want to come out next week and earn a win,” added Finley.

“We feel we owe Moriah one from last year,” said Lozier. “Donny (Tesar) is a great coach and they are a great team. They run the same stuff, we run the same stuff, so it is going to come down to who makes the least mistakes. It’s going to be a great game to end the regular season. Hopefully we can go into the playoffs with good momentum.”