Fogarty runs in national meet

× Expand Keith Lobdell Peter Fogarty (pictured right, with teammate James Catania left) placed 98th at the Nike Cross Nationals Dec. 7 in Oregon, completing a season that saw the Saranac Lake junior earn CVAC all star, NYSPHSAA all state and Federation all state honors, while the Red Storm won their second straight Class C state title.

PORTLAND, ORE. | Saranac Lake junior Peter Fogarty finished his cross country season where very few in Section VII ever have - a national championship event.

Fogarty, who led the Saranac Lake boys cross country team across the line in their NYSPHSAA Class C state championship and the federation meet, qualified for the Nike Cross Nationals at the home of the sports manufacturer Dec. 7.

“I as super psyched I qualified for the nationals, but I really wanted the team to qualify for nationals so I was disappointed by that,” said Fogarty.

Leading up to the race, Fogarty said they did a tapering because they had already done all the work for the season.

“We just tried to sharpen the pencil and not do anything too tiring,” he said. “When we got there, they had good showcases with Olympic athletes, coaches and other athletes who would give you any advice when you asked them.”

“Nike just rolls the red carpet out for these athletes, first class all of the way. The Nike campus is just phenomenal,” said coach Bill Peer.

In the race, Fogarty placed 98th overall in a field of over 200 runners from across the country.

“I was happy with the 98th place finish but I feel I could have run faster,” he said.

A season of preparation

“He made some pretty significant changes and he was committed to the season back in July, when he was asking about how to change his diet,” said Peer of Fogarty’s training for the 2019 season. “He was very locked in and on our Q days he was completely focused on the times and numbers.”

Peer also said shutting down Fogarty for a couple days due to a stomach virus may have been a blessing in disguise.

“He ran the CVAC race in pain but came back in sectionals and at states, he really started to hit his arc and that illness and little bit of break may have actually helped him,” Peer said.

“This season has really made us feel that, as a small school, we can go out there and perform and make a name for ourselves in the state and nationally,” said Fogarty. “Hard work and dedication really goes a long way and everyone on this team has worked as hard as they can to get where we are now.”

Peer said Fogarty also showed the ability to step up to the level of competition.

“Every field we put him in over the past month has been faster than the last field he ran in,” Peer said. “He could continue to match their pace early in each race and hold on. In the last 1K of the race Saturday, he passed 12-14 kids. The New York regional rep told him you might have the race of your day and be 150th, so don’t worry, but Pete wanted nothing to do with 150th.”

For Fogarty, he said the coaching staff has been a big part of his improvement and appearance in nationals.

“They are the best staff we could have and I really appreciate them,” he said. “I feel sometimes I am ungrateful and I don’t say thank you to them enough and I need to more.”

He added the Red Storm cross country team, which returns each of their top seven runners, has already been talking about the goals for 2020.

“We all said that we want to come back stronger and qualify for nationals.”