Fogarty second at state alpine championships

BRISTOL | Saranac Lake junior Andrew Fogarty placed second in both the slalom and giant slalom at the NYSPHSAA alpine ski championships Monday and Tuesday at Bristol Mountain.

Fogarty was 1.63 seconds behind Queensbury’s Hunter Montgomery in the slalom (1:17.72) and 1.17 seconds behind Oneida’s Alex Tooker in the giant slalom (1:56.22), with Montgomery taking the combined individual title with third place finish in the GS.

The Saranac Lake team placed third overall in the boys races, as Cole VanEtten placed 29th in the giant slalom and 37th in the slalom, while Will Miemis 37th in the giant slalom and 40th in the slalom. Blake McIntosh was 41st in the slalom,

In the girls races, Saranac Lake placed sixth overall, as Zoe Carpenter placed 24th in the slalom, Mayah Land 47th, Gisele Munson 48th and Audrey Bartlett 49th. In the GS, Carpenter placed 28th, Land 30th and Munson 50th.