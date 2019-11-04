For second year, Eagles outlast Griffins for D title

× Expand Jill Lobdell Chazy’s Ava McAuliffe is flanked by midfielder Olivia McLennan as they look to move the ball down the field in the Eagles 2-1 win over Boquet Valley Nov. 2, as sweeper Mackenzie Chapman looks on.

BEEKMANTOWN | Ava McAuliffe’s goal in the 77th minute of play was the game-winner for the Chazy Eagles varsity girls soccer team, earning their second straight Section VII/Class D title with a 2-1 win over Boquet Valley Nov. 2.

“It was a good ball to my foot,” said McAuliffe. “I was not concerned if I missed because we would still be going into overtime. Once I saw it leave my foot, I knew it was going to go in.”

“It was a timing thing, the girls knew it was getting down to the nitty-gritty and they do not want to go into overtime,” said Chazy coach Sam Signor. “It was a strong throw by Emma into the box, a perfectly placed ball for Ava and she nailed it. It was a well-placed, hard shot.”

The goal, off a throw-in assist by Emma Smith, was the second of the game for eighth-grader McAuliffe, who scored the opening goal of the game in the 22nd minute off a long centering pass from Celine Juneau on a counter attack.

“We have a hard time finding a groove until we score a goal,” said Signor. “We had collected ourselves by that point, but Boquet Valley came right back and scored a goal on a quality shot. From there on, it could have gone either way.”

The Griffin goal came in the 25th minute, as Analise Burdo took a through ball from Abbey Schwoebel and dribbled to the top of the 18, putting the ball into the net for the equalizer at the time.

“They played phenomenal and you could see they wanted that win,” said Signor of the Griffins.

Along with McAuliffe’s game-winner, the Eagles defense stepped up in the second half, limiting the Griffins to just one of the 11 shots they had in the game. Along with a superb save by keeper Olivia Rotella (six saves overall), the Eagles were able to keep BVCS off the board for the final 55 minutes of play, ending the Griffins seven game win streak.

“We have stressed that together they are unstoppable as a team and they have been getting stronger every game we have played in,” said Signor.

“In the beginning it was rough for me but it started to click when we made some switches and Willow (Herz) moved back,” said sweeper Mackenzie Chapman. “We need to stay tight and stay on our marks.”

Chapman added McAuliffe and fellow eighth grader Katie Demers have been key players for the Eagles this season.

“I think it has been amazing to have them,” Chapman said. “I think the skill level has been amazing out of both of them. Ava does a good job getting to goal and Katie has been very strong on defense and is able to contain and also hustle back when needed.”

“My whole team has been really supportive of Katie and I,” said McAuliffe. “We feel like we have been here four years, just like they have.”

For McAuliffe, her first team sectional championship came 30 years after her father, Chazy boys varsity coach Rob, won his final sectional championship as a player Nov. 6, 1989.

“I didn’t even known that. It’s cool,” Ava said.