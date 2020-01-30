Forfeits key in Indians win over Bobcats as Chiefs clinch title outright

× Expand Keith Lobdell Peru senior Connor Witkiewicz scored a major decision on senior night in the Indians win over Northern Adirondack.

PERU | There can be times when a loss does not feel like a loss.

That was the case for Northern Adirondack Wednesday in a 49-27 defeat at the hands of Peru, where 36 of the Indians’ points were scored in forfeited matches due to injuries and illness on the Bobcat roster.

“I feel like we need a nurses station outside the wrestling room,” said coach Adam Trombley. “We have had four injuries and one kid diagnosed with the flu, but it is what it is. I am very pleased with the way our wrestlers came out an fought tonight.”

Peru coach Mike Hogan also gave credit to the Bobcats.

“They scored some wins in some pretty close matches,” he said.

The Indians scored wins in three of the contested matches, as Aaron Edwards scored a 17-1 tech fall at 113, Connor Witkiewicz a 9-1 major decision at 138 and Alijah Seymour a 14-2 major decision at 145.

James LaPoint had the fastest pin of the night, scoring six points for the Bobcats in the 152 bout, while Isaac Pratt had a first period fall at 132 and Clayton Trombley also scored a fall in the third period of his bout at 285.

In a wild bout at 220, Trey McGee scored a 6-5 win over Parker Liberty, while Tyler Trombley earned a 4-2 win over Jack Hanson at 182. Parker Manor started the match with a 6-1 decision win at 99 for the Bobcats.

Trombley said he felt his wrestlers showed they were prepared for February.

With the Bobcat loss, the CVAC regular season title was decided, as Sarabac now holds a three match lead over the Bobcats with two matches left.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Landen Snyder had one of three pins for AuSable Valley in their 42-21 win over Beekmantown.

Patriots defeat Eagles

AuSable Valley double up Beekmantown, 42-21, in their match Wednesday, scoring all three of their match wins by fall.

Landen Snyder scored a first period fall for the Patriots at 132, while Zach Bola had a second period fall at 145 and Kaleb Walton a second period fall at 170.

Will Sprague, Zach Rock and Isaiah Call scored wins by forfeit for the Patriots.

Conner Bushey of Beekmantown had the fastest fall of the night, needing only 21 seconds to earn the win at 285, while Alan Frost-Jones scored an 11-6 decision win at 120. Sawyer Bell and Zackree Gardner received forfeit wins.