Frechette shuts down Huskies in Chiefs win

PLATTSBURGH | Erick Frechette shined in net for the Saranac boys varsity hockey team in their 2019-20 debut, making 21 saves as the Chiefs scored a 4-0 win over Franklin Academy.

“It was nice to get a good win,” said Frechette. “We have been developing well over the past few years and I think this year is going to be the one for us. I am looking forward to watching the team continue to develop and our lines working together throughout the season.”

Austin Carpenter scored twice for the Chiefs, while Nolan Knight and Zach O’Connell also scored.

Hayden Buckley had Three assists for the Chiefs, while Nik Hamel added two. Garrett Adolfo and Dylan Eagleson had one assist each.