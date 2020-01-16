Garrand posts shutout for Cougars against Hornets

× Expand Keith Lobdell Lucas Bedard has an assist for Northeastern Clinton in their 3-0 win over Plattsburgh High Wednesday.

PLATTSBURGH | While both goalies had solid games between the pipes, Northeastern Clinton’s Ethan Garrand was perfect in turning away all 21 shots he faced Wednesday night in a 3-0 win over Plattsburgh High (4-6-1, 0-2-0).

John Dublanyk had 31 saves for the Hornets, but was unable to keep the Cougars (4-5-0, 1-1-0) off the board as Zachary Miller scored in the first period, R.J. Johnston in the second and Reid LaValley in the third on an empty net goal.

Johnston, Lucas Bedard and Blake Chevalier had assists for the Cougars in the game.

SLP’s strong second seals win over Chiefs

SLP (8-3-0, 4-0-0) scored five times in the second stanza en route to a 7-3 win over Saranac (6-5-0, 0-3-0) Wednesday.

Hugo Hobson had a pair of goals for SLP, while Bailey Bartholomew, Rhett Darrah, Brendan Bullock, Dylan Amell and Camden Reiley also scored. Assists went to Amell (3), Darrah, Bullock, Ben Munn (2), Carter Sturgeon, Hunter Wilmot and Tyler Hinckley.

The SLP defense was also key in the game, limiting the Chiefs to 13 shots as Anders Stanton made 10 saves.

Zach O’Connell, Hayden Buckley and Rylee Wilson each scored for the Chiefs, while Buckley, O’Connell, Nolan Knight, Austin Carpenter, Bailey Marsh and Dylan Eagleson had assists.

Erick Frechette made 26 saves for the Chiefs, while Macen Mero added 21.